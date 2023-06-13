Strides of success

siddanth Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The LED screen at the SDAT Aquatics Complex, Velachery, read: Congratulations to Benediction Rohit for his time of 00:55:83s in 100m freestyle and 00:24:84s in 50m butterfly, and to P Vikkas for his time of 00:23:10s in 50m freestyle, new state records in their respective categories. The event was the recently concluded Senior State Aquatic Championship 2023.

Students of TDSA Tirunelveli and Aquatic Madurai, respectively, these two swimmers with contrasting journeys find themselves tied together by a common end goal — to become one of the top swimmers this country has ever produced. Safe to say, they are on the right path. Following the record-breaking performances in the State meet, both of them have qualified for the National Swimming Meet slated to be held on July 2 in Hyderabad.

Benediction Rohit and P Vikkas will now take part in the National Swimming Meet

Interestingly, as kids, being professional swimmers and representing their state, was beyond their wildest imagination. Like most people who played sports in the early days, making a career out of swimming was never considered as an option. For Benediction, a left thigh bone fracture left him with no other choice but to try swimming as an exercise as he was advised against playing other sports like cricket and football.

Vikkas’ start to his swimming career sounds almost comical. He started doing it solely so that he could lose the fear of water, like his father had wanted. From there on, there was no looking back for the two.

After making standout impressions in small tournaments, they rose up to the district level and are now on the verge of representing Tamil Nadu. Talking about their performances at the State meet, the duo said they were relatively happy but as swimmers there is always room for improvement. The general sentiment is that they can never be satisfied about their performance. Next year, they are likely to be here aiming to break the record that they set this year.

Their lives as swimmers come with many hardships and sometimes they wish they could have an easier life. A strict routine is in place. They have to wake up at 4.30 am every morning, complete 10-12 km in a day. The diet is specific too, with focus on protein intake.

The presence of a motivating figure or an idol, thus becomes crucial to keep them going at all times. “My biggest idol is my coach, Aravind sir,” says Vikkas. “He is a national-level gold medallist and at 30, he is the epitome of the phrase age is just a number.” For Benediction, his mother has been his biggest motivator. “She has supported me through thick and thin, and believed in me when nobody else did,” he says.

They will get a taste of their first real test at the National Swimming Meet where they will be competing against the country’s very best. Having a good campaign there will firmly establish them as then new names on the block and the duo say that the direct qualification to the Asian Games through the nationals will give them extra motivation to do well. “This is what we have been training for all our lives. It’s important to keep our basics strong and maintain our discipline to perform well,” Vikkas and Benediction sign off.

CHENNAI: The LED screen at the SDAT Aquatics Complex, Velachery, read: Congratulations to Benediction Rohit for his time of 00:55:83s in 100m freestyle and 00:24:84s in 50m butterfly, and to P Vikkas for his time of 00:23:10s in 50m freestyle, new state records in their respective categories. The event was the recently concluded Senior State Aquatic Championship 2023. Students of TDSA Tirunelveli and Aquatic Madurai, respectively, these two swimmers with contrasting journeys find themselves tied together by a common end goal — to become one of the top swimmers this country has ever produced. Safe to say, they are on the right path. Following the record-breaking performances in the State meet, both of them have qualified for the National Swimming Meet slated to be held on July 2 in Hyderabad. Benediction Rohit and P Vikkas will now take part in the National Swimming Meet Interestingly, as kids, being professional swimmers and representing their state, was beyond their wildest imagination. Like most people who played sports in the early days, making a career out of swimming was never considered as an option. For Benediction, a left thigh bone fracture left him with no other choice but to try swimming as an exercise as he was advised against playing other sports like cricket and football.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vikkas’ start to his swimming career sounds almost comical. He started doing it solely so that he could lose the fear of water, like his father had wanted. From there on, there was no looking back for the two. After making standout impressions in small tournaments, they rose up to the district level and are now on the verge of representing Tamil Nadu. Talking about their performances at the State meet, the duo said they were relatively happy but as swimmers there is always room for improvement. The general sentiment is that they can never be satisfied about their performance. Next year, they are likely to be here aiming to break the record that they set this year. Their lives as swimmers come with many hardships and sometimes they wish they could have an easier life. A strict routine is in place. They have to wake up at 4.30 am every morning, complete 10-12 km in a day. The diet is specific too, with focus on protein intake. The presence of a motivating figure or an idol, thus becomes crucial to keep them going at all times. “My biggest idol is my coach, Aravind sir,” says Vikkas. “He is a national-level gold medallist and at 30, he is the epitome of the phrase age is just a number.” For Benediction, his mother has been his biggest motivator. “She has supported me through thick and thin, and believed in me when nobody else did,” he says. They will get a taste of their first real test at the National Swimming Meet where they will be competing against the country’s very best. Having a good campaign there will firmly establish them as then new names on the block and the duo say that the direct qualification to the Asian Games through the nationals will give them extra motivation to do well. “This is what we have been training for all our lives. It’s important to keep our basics strong and maintain our discipline to perform well,” Vikkas and Benediction sign off.