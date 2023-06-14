Diablo IV: Journeying to more meaningful rewards?

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Like any dedicated and serious-mined video game reviewer, I dislike eating my own words. Which is why, after my very positive review of the previously released demo version, I was hoping that I would love Blizzard’s ‘Diablo IV’. So I began, exploring the depths of the ‘Fractured Peaks’ tailing my fellow players in the hope of uncovering and enjoying the game’s true essence. But I’m already feeling my pleasant first impressions dissipate quickly after spending a few hours on the full version. I don’t think I’m admitting it to myself yet. I’m trying things. Changing armour, changing weapons, transforming my character within the constraints the game allows me. Alas, my efforts were met with more frustration than revelation, not unlike finding out the door at the end of the hallway is a bat-filled broom closet. At my fifth lacklustre cutscene starring a let another uninspiring demon I finally give in and admit that I might have to rethink that earlier review.

That the game works for short amounts of time I will grant. If you’ve played any Diablo instalment before, you’re familiar with its simple mechanic. Enter a neatly designed isometric dungeon and defeat the monsters. As a reward, you get some experience points and the weapon/armour loot you find. And repeat. Overtime, after farming experience points, you cash them in for flashy new skills, which are invaluable as the dungeons get harder overtime. I personally enjoyed the “lunging strike” where my character sprints around the screen rapidly to attack far away characters with relative ease.

But as you work your way through one dungeon after the other, the novelty wears off. The demons are harder over time but only just enough so the game doesn’t feel too easy. The gains in each dungeon are never all that significant, and soon the tiny treats didn’t feel worth the investment. It was like gambling at a low-stakes slot machine, inserting 5s with the hope of winning 10s. And nothing you do makes you fundamentally rethink the way play the game. It’s all more of the same. And after hours on my hamster wheel, entering dungeons and killing monsters, I had the deep existential questions of whether it was all worth it.

I have played some smaller action RPGs of late (like Children of Morta, Nobody Saves the World etc.) and found them less frustratingly one note. They allow more experimentation and diversity of play. They’re also more punishing and you really need to work for your rewards. All of that makes the experience more fulfilling. Diablo IV does have a relatively diverse skill tree to build your character with, but I found the difference between the skills frustratingly small. It’s a game built for grind more than variety.

I also have to admit that this is just not my favourite setting for a game. I don’t like demon lore — which is the whole point of the Diablo series. Lilith, the powerful demon antagonist, is the star of this game. She features in several cutscenes, scattering petals of corruption on the villages across the lands. If I’m honest, it’s just not a character or world that is all that interesting to me. It feels a bit dark and it takes itself too seriously. This is not a deal breaker. I can just skip the cutscenes and move on with the game. But it does mean I’m less emotionally invested in the game I’m playing, which, at least to me, is important.

The result is a game that while sporadically enjoyable, doesn’t hook me deep or for long. Pretty soon, I was forgetting that huge file taking up over 80gb of space on my PC, the moment I closed it. I’d rather pick up a smaller, more densely packed ARPG that forces me to play as different characters. It makes me feel like my effort is more worth it. I worry as I finish writing this, if this opinion is fair to Diablo, or it just buckled under the unenviable task of following in the epic wake of me binging on ‘Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’.

Anusha Ganapathi

@quofles

(This economics graduate spends her leisure time preparing for the zombie apocalypse)

