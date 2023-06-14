Home Cities Chennai

Policeman misbehaves with woman, transferred in Chennai

A 56-year-old special sub-inspector (SSI) has been transferred to vacancy reserve (VR) for allegedly misbehaving with a woman ministerial staff. 

Published: 14th June 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Transfer-Shuffle

Express Illustration.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 56-year-old special sub-inspector (SSI) has been transferred to vacancy reserve (VR) for allegedly misbehaving with a woman ministerial staff. 

Police sources identified the man as Prabha Shankar. He was attached to the crime wing at Choolaimedu police station. On Monday evening, a woman ministerial staff was working at the station as a data entry operator and Prabha Shankar allegedly kissed her.

The woman raised the issue with senior police officers, and when it was confirmed that the incident took place, Prabha Shankar was transferred to the vacancy reserve.

A senior police officer said, “We conducted an investigation and found out that the incident was true. He was then transferred to VR.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Policeman misbehaves with woman
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp