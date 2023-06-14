Policeman misbehaves with woman, transferred in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old special sub-inspector (SSI) has been transferred to vacancy reserve (VR) for allegedly misbehaving with a woman ministerial staff.

Police sources identified the man as Prabha Shankar. He was attached to the crime wing at Choolaimedu police station. On Monday evening, a woman ministerial staff was working at the station as a data entry operator and Prabha Shankar allegedly kissed her.

The woman raised the issue with senior police officers, and when it was confirmed that the incident took place, Prabha Shankar was transferred to the vacancy reserve.

A senior police officer said, “We conducted an investigation and found out that the incident was true. He was then transferred to VR.”

