Are public toilets in our city accessible, well-maintained?

Trishanthya V By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: How easy is it for a resident to find a ‘usable’ public restroom in the city? TNIE uncovers the ‘dirty truth’ after a field trip across the city.The network of toilets in the northern part of Chennai is not only dense, but most toilets here are well-maintained.

Barring one in the Ennore market, toilets TNIE visited in Madhavaram, Manali, Thiruvottiyur and Royapuram were clean and functional with a working water supply, locks and accessibility from main roads. The same, however, could not be said of toilets in southern and central parts of the city. While the toilets across the city are mapped on the ‘Namma Chennai’ mobile application, a resident who urgently looks up the nearest public restroom manually or through Google maps, which is more widely in use when compared to the Namma Chennai app, is unlikely to find them.

Attempts to find the nearest restroom in the Alandur, Teynampet and Kodambakkam areas without the assistance of the Namma Chennai app were largely unsuccessful. Even the toilets that were found after some difficulty were poorly maintained and unusable. “We would rather use the toilets in petrol bunks and in restaurants than go to public toilets because they are poorly maintained,” said Selvakumar G, who travels along Teynampet regularly for work.

Both restrooms that TNIE visited in Sholinganallur did not have working locks and water supply and were smelly. Moreover, the lack of accessibility options for the disabled is a concern. Many toilets in the central and south often lack provisions such as ramps, grab bars, and spacious stalls, making it difficult for people with disabilities to utilise these facilities.

A senior corporation official said, “ We are taking progressive steps towards improving the condition of the restrooms. Payments to the contractors responsible for the maintenance of the restrooms are reduced if they do not meet the Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Additionally, complaints can be registered in the Namma Chennai app along with photographs, and these complaints will be resolved.

“A contractor responsible for the construction, reconstruction and maintenance of the restrooms said they receive their payments every quarter and if the KPI criteria are not met, there is a penalty. A 2019 corporation data shows there are 771 free toilets in the 15 zones of the corporation.

