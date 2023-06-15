Experience the Dino Land at Marina Mall

Home Cities Chennai

The setup in boasts over 10 animatronic dinosaurs with realistic sounds and movement.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Marina Mall, OMR, as part of their summer installation, have put together a larger-than-life experience — Dino Land. The setup in boasts over 10 animatronic dinosaurs with realistic sounds and movement. Several children and their families have visited the mall to witness this installation that keeps little ones awestruck.

As part of the Dino Land experience, The Marina Mall has plenty of fun activities that are great for the whole family.

Craftosaurus Weekends: A wide variety of dino-themed arts and crafts for children including dino spikes, headbands, crowns, puppets and much more.

Dino Walk: A velociraptor takes the mall by storm by walking around, roaring and leaving eyes popping and jaws dropping.

World Record: The Marina Mall is also hosting a World Record event to create the Largest 3D Origami Dinosaur.

Dino Land is open till June 18. Craftosaurus Weekends will be held on June 17 & 18, from 4 pm to 7 pm and the world record will take place on June 16, 17 and 18 from 4 pm to 7 pm.

