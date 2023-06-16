India’s premier machine tools show underway

Home Cities Chennai

There will also be live demonstrations, technical sessions and product launches. In total, 435 companies are participating, and out them, 105 are international brands.

ACMEE 2023 was inaugurated by Governor RN Ravi at Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, on Thursday | Ashwin Prasath

CHENNAI:  The industrial automation and machine tools exhibition (ACMEE 2023) was inaugurated by Governor RN Ravi at Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, on Thursday. It is being organised by the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association and will be open to visitors till June 19.

The theme for this year is ‘Smart Manufacturing’ and it will focus on the use of information technology in machinery to monitor production processes, automating manufacturing and the use of data analytics to improve manufacturing processes. There will also be live demonstrations, technical sessions and product launches. In total, 435 companies are participating, and out them, 105 are international brands.

ACME will fetch around Rs 650 crore business, its chairperson K Sai Sathyakumar said. ACMEE will also feature an international buyers - exhibitors meet on June 16 and 17, under Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) and is supported by the Ministry of Commerce, he added.

Robotic machine tool dealers and manufacturers said the demand for industrial robotics is growing among large-scale manufacturers. The cost of these robots and configuration for a specific player range between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 1 crore, depending upon the application.

Speaking at the event, Governor Ravi said, “The government is not best suited to do business. They can facilitate business, create a better environment for business, but they are not the best players themselves,” he said. This model of development cannot ensure growth, he added.

