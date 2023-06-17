Home Cities Chennai

Perungalathur railway gate could be shut as opening of third arm of ROB nears

The arm will facilitate seamless flow of traffic towards Sreenivasan Ragavan Nagar in Peerkankaranai and New Perungalathur.  

Published: 17th June 2023 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2023 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Third arm of Perungalathur road overbridge is ready for inauguration | Martin Louis

Third arm of Perungalathur road overbridge is ready for inauguration | Martin Louis

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Motorists and bus commuters who use the GST Road can soon breathe a sigh of relief as the Perungalathur level crossing gate 32, which has been a major cause of traffic congestion on the road for the past two decades will be closed soon, as the third arm of the Perungalathur rail overbridge is ready for inauguration.

The arm will facilitate a seamless flow of traffic towards Sreenivasan Ragavan Nagar in Peerkankaranai and New Perungalathur. According to a highways official, the construction of the 400-m third arm towards SR Nagar has been completed, with the final stage being the bituminous laying work. This section will be opened soon.

“Vehicles coming from SR Nagar can use the ROB to reach GST Road and reach Tambaram. Similarly, vehicles from Tambaram can access the bridge by making U-turns at Vandalur flyover to reach the Perungalathur ROB which leads to SR Nagar,” said an official. The ROB, which is being built for `235 crore, has an elliptical shape rotary on GST Road with six arms.

Two arms that enable one-way vehicular movement from Vandalur to Tambaram were opened in September last year, while construction is underway for two additional arms in the opposite direction. Moreover, one arm towards SR Nagar is scheduled to be opened soon, while the 750-m arm linking the Tambaram bypass road on Gandhi Road to Kamarajar Nagar is still under construction.

Official sources said once the third arm is inaugurated, a decision on shutting the LC gate will be taken in consultation with the traffic police. The frequent closure of the LC gate to allow train movements in the Tambaram - Chengalpattu section is a nightmare for motorists.

The highways official has assured us that all necessary measures are being taken to acquire the required land within the next two months. “Once the land acquisition is completed, the civil works for the bridge will be finished within six months,” added the official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST Road Perungalathur rail overbridge
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp