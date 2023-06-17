STUs against combined operations with omnibuses from Kilambakkam

Home Cities Chennai

The soon-to-be inaugurated Kilambakkam bus terminus

By C Shivakumar
CHENNAI:  State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) and Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) have opposed the proposal for combined operations of state transport undertakings (STUs) and omnibuses from the soon-to-be-opened Kilambakkam bus terminus.

This comes after managing directors of the STUs were told to prepare a detailed plan to shift operations. The managing director of SETC has said that the new terminus is not big enough for combined operations, said sources. "The omnibuses will remain idle during daytime and would require parking bays similar to ones present in Koyambedu and without parking facilities, it would be difficult to let them operate from Kilambakkam," said sources.

Another major factor is the fear of TNSTC and SETC incurring huge losses if only they are allowed to operate from Kilambakkam and the omnibuses are allowed to operate from the city. SETC has also sought clarity on the 2003 Madras High Court order which allowed omnibuses to operate across Chennai after the state government restricted their entry to Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus.

“Until there is clarity on this issue, SETC and TNSTC are not in a position to plan their operation from Kilambakkam,” sources told TNIE. SETC has suggested that both TNSTC and SETC utilise the Kilambakkam bus terminus as an additional bus stand to terminate some services.

Once Kilambakkam is well connected through Chennai Metro and the suburban train network, then more buses from Koyambedu can be shifted. SETC also suggested that the shifting of operations be done in a phased manner instead of in one go.

In the first phase, 480 buses towards Vandavasi, Polur, Marakannam, Gingee, Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram should be allowed to terminate at Kilambakkam. In the second phase, another 480 buses going towards Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Salem be terminated at Kilambakkam. SETC officials feel that if the operation is shifted in one go it will result in traffic jams on the National Highway.

