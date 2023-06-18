Home Cities Chennai

Fishers object pavement work along Chennai's Loop Road in violation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules

A TNPCB assistant executive engineer visited the site on Saturday while work was in progress.

Published: 18th June 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2023 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Work underway at Nochikuppam along Loop Road on Saturday. (Photo | R Krishnaraj, EPS)

Work underway at Nochikuppam along Loop Road on Saturday. (Photo | R Krishnaraj, EPS)

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The fishermen of Nochikuppam in Chennai have objected to unauthorised construction by the Chennai Corporation on the western side of the Loop road as it is being done without Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) permission. The corporation is building a platform to regulate fish vendors.

Only recently, there were massive protests objecting to the high court directions to the corporation to remove fishers’ stalls. Later, it was decided not to disturb the vendors on the eastern side (beach front) of Marina Loop road until a market is constructed, while pushing vendors on the western side further inland.  

South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association president K Bharathi told TNIE that corporation officials have dumped the debris to construct the platform on a narrow strip of the sandy area between their homes and the stormwater drain without holding any consultation.

“The authorities have not taken the fisher folk into confidence. The area where the construction is going is the only space available for rainwater to seep in. Everything else is concreted. Even if they want to build, let them do it after taking necessary permissions,” he said, and submitted a petition to the collector and the director of the department of environment.   

Fishermen leader and CRZ expert K Saravanan said, “As per the approved district coastal zone management plan (CZMP) and the local level CZMP, the area falls in CRZ-2. Although it is a permissible activity, obtaining prior CRZ clearance is a must.”

A TNPCB assistant executive engineer visited the site on Saturday while work was in progress. Corporation officials said they were only following court orders. On April 19, an affidavit was filed in HC by the corporation commissioner stating it would regulate fish stalls. The next date for the hearing is on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
chennai Loop Road Marina Loop Road stormwater drain
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp