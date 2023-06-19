Home Cities Chennai

Mother,  male friend held weeks after her two-year-old son dies in Chennai

A woman and her male friend were arrested on Sunday on charges of beating her two-and-a-half-year-old son to death near Mangadu, said Avadi police.

Published: 19th June 2023 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2023 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

baby

Image used for representational purposes

By Express News Service

  CHENNAI:  A woman and her male friend were arrested on Sunday on charges of beating her two-and-a-half-year-old son to death near Mangadu, said Avadi police. The police said Revathi (name changed) got married a few years ago and delivered a boy. Due to differences, the couple separated two years ago. Recently, Revathi had befriended a man and was allegedly in a relationship with him.

Two weeks ago, Revathi rushed her son to a hospital claiming that he fell and injured his head. The boy died at the hospital a few days later. Revathi cremated the boy without informing his father. The doctors who suspected ‘battered child syndrome’ informed the police.

An investigation by Mangadu police revealed multiple injury marks, including bite marks, said the police. When questioned, Revathi and her friend confessed to beating the boy, which led to the hospitalization and ultimately his death. The case was then altered to a murder case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avadi police mother kills two year old son
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp