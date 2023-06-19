Mother,  male friend held weeks after her two-year-old son dies in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A woman and her male friend were arrested on Sunday on charges of beating her two-and-a-half-year-old son to death near Mangadu, said Avadi police. The police said Revathi (name changed) got married a few years ago and delivered a boy. Due to differences, the couple separated two years ago. Recently, Revathi had befriended a man and was allegedly in a relationship with him.

Two weeks ago, Revathi rushed her son to a hospital claiming that he fell and injured his head. The boy died at the hospital a few days later. Revathi cremated the boy without informing his father. The doctors who suspected ‘battered child syndrome’ informed the police.

An investigation by Mangadu police revealed multiple injury marks, including bite marks, said the police. When questioned, Revathi and her friend confessed to beating the boy, which led to the hospitalization and ultimately his death. The case was then altered to a murder case.

