Poor infra, shortage of teachers affecting kids in TN's Perumbakkam

Praveena S A By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Lack of teachers, absence of running water and other basic amenities plague the government schools in Perumbakkam. These issues are creating stress for the children and parents alike.

At the Government High School in Perumbakkam, students are sent home if they want to use the toilets. While the school is forced to resort to this measure due to a lack of water supply, this has left disconcerted parents worried for their children’s safety.

The school comprises students from the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements. “The students are sent home if they need to use the toilet or wash plates after lunch. Sometimes the kids are not allowed to go as often as they want to, and this forces the children to control the urge and in turn, leads to health problems,” said a parent of one of the children.

The school is within the tenement premises and has a grilled compound wall, separating the school from the houses. The school staff claim that miscreants break into the building and damage the water pipes. This school has more than six-eight toilets, but none of them is in use due to the unavailability of water.

ccording to a teacher, multiple complaints have been filed with the police, but due to a lack of CCTVs, it is difficult to identify the miscreants. “Once a week, we pitch in some money to repair the pipes. This can be prevented if there is a compound wall instead of a grilled structure,” the teacher said.

Sundaramoorthi, the school headmaster, said they were attempting to resolve the issue by storing water in drums and drawing water from the sump. “We have also requested the sponsors to construct a compound wall to keep prevent such incidents,” he said.

When contacted, a school education department official said, “ The problems persisted until last week, but now we have stored water for the students. We are expecting NGOs to come forward and support us in building a compound wall and installing CCTVs.”

Shortage of teachers

The neighbouring Perumbakkam Panchayat Union Primary School also has its fair share of problems. They were forced to limit admissions this year due to a shortage of teachers. After a long wait, the new building was inaugurated by School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Health Minister Ma Subramanian on March 15. However, admissions were restricted due to a shortage of teachers.

A teacher from the school on condition of anonymity said, “We have 16 classrooms and 10 sections but only eight teachers. This forces us to assemble two sections of each class, comprising 80-100 students, into a single classroom.”

“It’s a great struggle for both teachers and students, 86 pupils in a single class is unmanageable,” said another teacher. Headmaster C Shanthi said, “The students’ strength is 409 and is expected to grow over 500 by next week, but admissions are constrained as the teachers count is only 8.”

We had requested the chief education officer of Chengalpattu to fill the vacancies, but nothing has been done yet. According to the Right of Children to Free & Compulsory Education Act, 2009, which states the pupil-teacher ratio (PTR) in elementary classes is 30:1 and accordingly in this school, it is suggested to have 13 to 14 teachers with a strength of 400+. “There should be proper implementation and guidelines followed for better education facilities for children from deprived communities’’, says Joel Shelton, policy researcher, IRCDUC.

Speaking to TNIE, G Aravindhan, district elementary educational officer said that admissions have gone up this year following the improved infrastructure at the school and assured that temporary teachers will be appointed soon to help tide over the crisis.

