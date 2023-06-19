Home Cities Chennai

Rains leave low-lying areas in Chennai inundated, IMD says heat wave to abate from Tuesday

FILE - Heavy rain lashes Chennai city. (Photo | EPS)

Chennai and its suburbs received intermittent spells of heavy rainfall on Monday, bringing relief to the people reeling under blistering heat.

However, the rains left low-lying areas inundated.

According to a report, many areas in the city were plunged in darkness due to interruptions in power supply.

Earlier, a holiday has been declared for schools due to the rains.

Minister PK Sekar Babu held discussions with corporation officials on measures to be taken in view of the southwest monsoon season.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the heat Wave conditions over East India and adjoining areas likely to abate gradually from Tuesday.

Moreover, the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral & Northwest Bay of Bengal; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand; some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on Monday.
 

