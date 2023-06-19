Rains leave low-lying areas in Chennai inundated, IMD says heat wave to abate from Tuesday

By Online Desk

Chennai and its suburbs received intermittent spells of heavy rainfall on Monday, bringing relief to the people reeling under blistering heat.

However, the rains left low-lying areas inundated.

According to a report, many areas in the city were plunged in darkness due to interruptions in power supply.

Earlier, a holiday has been declared for schools due to the rains.

Minister PK Sekar Babu held discussions with corporation officials on measures to be taken in view of the southwest monsoon season.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the heat Wave conditions over East India and adjoining areas likely to abate gradually from Tuesday.

Moreover, the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral & Northwest Bay of Bengal; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand; some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on Monday.



Chennai and its suburbs received intermittent spells of heavy rainfall on Monday, bringing relief to the people reeling under blistering heat. However, the rains left low-lying areas inundated. According to a report, many areas in the city were plunged in darkness due to interruptions in power supply. googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1687167573941-0'); }); மாண்புமிகு இந்து சமயம் மற்றும் அறநிலையத்துறை அமைச்சர் திரு @PKSekarbabu தென்மேற்குப் பருவமழையினை முன்னிட்டு மாநகராட்சியில் மேற்கொள்ளப்பட்டுள்ள நடவடிக்கைகள் குறித்து ரிப்பன் கட்டட அலுவலகத்தில் அலுவலர்களுடனான ஆய்வுக் கூட்டத்தில் பங்கேற்று ஆய்வு மேற்கொள்கிறார்.#ChennaiRains pic.twitter.com/F8eRazZY8m — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) June 19, 2023 Earlier, a holiday has been declared for schools due to the rains. Minister PK Sekar Babu held discussions with corporation officials on measures to be taken in view of the southwest monsoon season. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the heat Wave conditions over East India and adjoining areas likely to abate gradually from Tuesday. Moreover, the Southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Westcentral & Northwest Bay of Bengal; some parts of Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand; some more parts of Bihar and remaining parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on Monday.