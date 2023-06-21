Amp up your wardrobe with Sutraa’s offering

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai’s weather is unpredictable. We are not over summer yet, there is still some time for the rainy season to set in. But for the last two days, the cool breeze and sudden showers have had us either sipping on a cup of hot coffee or go shopping and buy everything that’s been on our wishlist.

If you are someone who loves the latter, head to Sutraa - Indian Fashion Exhibition at Hyatt Regency. They are back this year with their Summer Affair, with over 80 designers displaying their products. Having set a benchmark for luxury exhibitions, Sutraa offers a wide range of products from clothing and jewellery to accessories and make-up.

“I have my wedding in five months. Coming here and exploring jewellery and clothing from south and north India, has added a long list of products to my wedding collection. I could connect with everything that is displayed here and pricing is also reasonable,” says Kunali Jajodia, a visitor.

The stalls are occupied by businesses from all over the country. Among them more than seven stalls are from Chennai. Specialising in pure fabrics — silk, organza silk, linens — Sancher, a city-based shop, has close to 20 varieties of saris on display. “More than people from other states, we know what local people from the city expect and potentially buy,” says Sancher D’Souza, owner, Sancher.

Luxury brands like Jewellery World by Usman Zariwala displaying silver and swarovski jewellery, Saanvi by Shraddha Agarwal showcasing designer lehengas and skirts, Fiddaa from Mumbai displaying bags, purses and sandals, Wafe from Kolkata with designer kurtas and quirky t-shirts from Label AS, had people swarming in and out. “We are here to set our customer base in Chennai, to attract potential buyers and turn them into loyal ones,” says Alnaz, Label AS from Chattisgarh.

Sutraa, an exhibition-oriented business for 14 years, spread their business to Chennai in 2021. After a successful edition in February this year, they are planning to come back in November. “Eid is around the corner, and we thought this must be the right time. This exhibition is our Eid edition,” says Umesh Madhyan, organiser. With over 400 people visiting the stalls on the first half of the first day, the organisers expect a footfall of 2,500 across two days. “People can come and shop their hearts out. Focussing on the upper class and upper-middle class, the products displayed provide many options to choose from, as stalls from across the cities are here,” says Umesh.

The exhibition is on today from 10 am to 9 pm at Hyatt Regency, Teynampet.

CHENNAI: Chennai’s weather is unpredictable. We are not over summer yet, there is still some time for the rainy season to set in. But for the last two days, the cool breeze and sudden showers have had us either sipping on a cup of hot coffee or go shopping and buy everything that’s been on our wishlist. If you are someone who loves the latter, head to Sutraa - Indian Fashion Exhibition at Hyatt Regency. They are back this year with their Summer Affair, with over 80 designers displaying their products. Having set a benchmark for luxury exhibitions, Sutraa offers a wide range of products from clothing and jewellery to accessories and make-up. “I have my wedding in five months. Coming here and exploring jewellery and clothing from south and north India, has added a long list of products to my wedding collection. I could connect with everything that is displayed here and pricing is also reasonable,” says Kunali Jajodia, a visitor. The stalls are occupied by businesses from all over the country. Among them more than seven stalls are from Chennai. Specialising in pure fabrics — silk, organza silk, linens — Sancher, a city-based shop, has close to 20 varieties of saris on display. “More than people from other states, we know what local people from the city expect and potentially buy,” says Sancher D’Souza, owner, Sancher. Luxury brands like Jewellery World by Usman Zariwala displaying silver and swarovski jewellery, Saanvi by Shraddha Agarwal showcasing designer lehengas and skirts, Fiddaa from Mumbai displaying bags, purses and sandals, Wafe from Kolkata with designer kurtas and quirky t-shirts from Label AS, had people swarming in and out. “We are here to set our customer base in Chennai, to attract potential buyers and turn them into loyal ones,” says Alnaz, Label AS from Chattisgarh. Sutraa, an exhibition-oriented business for 14 years, spread their business to Chennai in 2021. After a successful edition in February this year, they are planning to come back in November. “Eid is around the corner, and we thought this must be the right time. This exhibition is our Eid edition,” says Umesh Madhyan, organiser. With over 400 people visiting the stalls on the first half of the first day, the organisers expect a footfall of 2,500 across two days. “People can come and shop their hearts out. Focussing on the upper class and upper-middle class, the products displayed provide many options to choose from, as stalls from across the cities are here,” says Umesh. The exhibition is on today from 10 am to 9 pm at Hyatt Regency, Teynampet.