MIOT introduces Tibia Nail Advanced System in India

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: MIOT International introduces the Tibia Nail Advanced System. This approach can significantly increase the chances of success and reduces the risk of disability in case of fractures.

The System designed by AO-Synthes, Switzerland, incorporates angle-stable technology which provides stability and promotes faster healing in patients with tibial fractures.

The Department of Orthopaedics at MIOT developed a new nailing method to provide patients undergoing treatment for fractures near the knee joint with high levels of structural stability.

It lowers the risk of infection, minimises the exposure of the surgical site to potential pathogens, reduces the risk of nerve damage during the surgery, and risk of malalignment.

