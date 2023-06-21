Possess the power of poses

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yoga is a holistic tool for well-being that can benefit people of all ages. Even if you are five or 80 years of age, you are not too young or too old to start practising yoga. It is believed that no age is inappropriate to start yoga as everybody is a born yogi. While children need to be gradually eased into the practice, taking advantage of their natural fluidities, even elders can begin some easy postures to counter the side effects of ageing.

Yoga can help children learn to self-regulate, focus on the task at hand, and handle problems peacefully. It may also relieve tension, and increase strength when practised regularly. Yoga during the formative period is useful for developing healthy exercise habits in general as well as flexibility, and balance. It can enhance a child’s coordination while encouraging body awareness and self-esteem. It reduces a child’s anxiety and stress, promoting a sense of calmness.

With almost 84 lakh asanas, there is an overwhelming variety that is suitable for all ages, so you can choose which poses or asanas depending on your physical, and mental ability.

N Elumalai, PhD scholar (Yoga Science) at Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education & Research, Chennai, brings you a few simple asanas that are suitable for everyone regardless of age.

NAUKASANA (BOAT POSE)

STEPS

Lie down on your back.

Inhale, raise your body to 30 degrees; you can easily see your toes.

Keep your head, palms and toes in one line. Remain here as long as possible. Feel the stretch in the navel area.

Initially, do it for 20 seconds and then slowly increase to 2 minutes.

Bring the body down while deep exhaling and relaxing.

Inhale and exhale slowly while you maintain the pose.

BENEFITS

Helps in losing belly fat and getting a slim waist. Strengthens and tones the kidneys.

Aids in gastric juices secretion and effective for digestion. Stimulates the peristaltic movement of the intestine.

Helps in regulating the pancreas function, secretion of pancreatic juices and curing diabetes.

Provides a comfortable stretching for abdominal muscles.

Improves blood circulation by burning excess fat in the veins and arteries. Removes the toxins present in the body, making them more active and energetic.

BHADRASANA (GRACIOUS POSE)

STEPS

Stretch out the legs, close to each other. Feet touching each other.

Use the hands to hold the toes. Pull the legs towards the perineum.

Keep the spine straight and relax the trunk, especially the shoulders.

Maintain this pose for as long as you are comfortable.

Your breathing can be slow and rhythmic.

For physical benefits, perform it with awareness of breath at the nose tip.

For spiritual benefits, practise with awareness of Mooladhara Chakra.

BENEFITS

Activates the Mooladhara (root) Chakra.

Strengthens the thighs, hips and buttocks.

Good for developing flexibility of the legs.

An excellent posture for meditation. This directs the pranic energy upwards.

Calms the brain and reduces mental activity.

TADASANA (MOUNTAIN POSE)

STEPS

Stand straight with a small gap between your feet.

With a deep inhale, raise both your arms. Interlock your fingers.

Try to come on tip toes by raising your heels simultaneously.

Feel the pressure of stretching from toes to fingers.

Maintain the pose at your convenience with slow and deep breathing.

Then, come to the original position with a deep exhale.

BENEFITS

Provides strength and expands the lungs. It is the best exercise to increase height. Activates nerves of the entire body.

Strengthed the vertebral column and heart.

Good for regulating the menstrual cycle. Cures problems related to indigestion.

Gives strength to arms and legs. Helps to remove lethargy.

Reduces flat feet.

SHAVASANA (CORPSE POSE)

STEPS

Lie down in a supine position. Relaxing the shoulders, take your arms 15 cms away from the body. Straighten the arms and let the palms facing upward with curled fingertips. Spread the feet slightly apart. Close your eyes gently, relax and breathe deeply.

Be mindful of your body parts. Start with the right foot, moving onto the right knee, and to the entire right leg.

Repeat the same with the left leg. Similarly move upwards to your head. Inhale deeply and exhale gently. Hold for 10-20 minutes.

Keeping your eyes closed, roll to your left and hold for a minute. Pressing the right palm to the floor, gently sit up in an easy pose.

Stay with your eyes closed, keep breathing deeply.

Gently open your eyes. Stay conscious while resting the body and mind in Shavasana.

BENEFITS

Relaxes the entire body muscles.

Rejuvenates your body by bringing sufficient oxygen. It soothes the nervous system.

Therapeutic for stress, mild depression, anxiety, and insomnia.

Reduces blood pressure. Enhances concentration.

Brings the body into a deep meditative state.

Enriches the mind, ultimately boosting memory and concentration.

DANDASANA (STAFF POSE)

STEPS

Sit with legs outstretched, pointing the big toes upwards.

Keep the spine and neck erect, legs together and feet gently touching each other.

Place your palm on the floor, beside the hips, pointing fingers towards the toes.

Stretch big toes towards yourself and firmly press thighs and heels.

Gently press palms against the floor to elongate back.

Stretch the spine upwards right from the pelvis to the top of head.

Lift the chest up and slightly draw the shoulders back to broaden collarbones.

Look straight and take slow breaths.

Hold for 20 to 60 seconds.

BENEFITS

Warms up the body for more intense yoga poses.

Helps improve posture.

Strengthens back muscles.

Lengthens and stretches the spine.

Relieves complications related to the reproductive organs.

Stretches shoulders and chest. Helps to calm the brain.

Improves functionality of the digestive organs. Creates body awareness.

BHRAMARI PRANAYAMA (BEE BREATH)

STEPS

Sit in a comfortable asana. Close your eyes and breathe deeply. Close the ears with thumbs.

Place the index finger just above your eyebrows and the rest of the fingers over your eyes with middle fingers, in Shanmukhi Mudra.

Apply gentle pressure to the sides of the nose.

Concentrate your mind on the area between your eyebrows. Keep the mouth closed; breathe out slowly through the nose while making a humming sound of Om.

Repeat five times.

BENEFITS

Improves concentration. Relieves hypertension.

Helps people with high blood pressure, heart problems, paralysis and migraines.

People of all ages can try this including pregnant women. Maintains and regulates functioning of the endocrine system. Provides easy childbirth.

Good for Alzheimer’s patients.

Most effective for awakening the Kundalini.

ANULOM VILOM PRANAYAMA (ALTERNATE NOSTRIL BREATHING)

Sit in a comfortable meditation posture.

Keep your spine and neck straight. Close your eyes.

Then, clear your mind and focus in the moment. Start with your outer wrists resting on your knees.

Using your right hand, fold the middle and index fingers toward your palm. Place your thumb on your right nostril and your ring finger on your left nostril.

Then close your right nostril with your thumb and inhale through your left nostril, slowly and deeply, until your lungs are full, focusing on your breathing.

Now, release your thumb and close your left nostril with your ring finger. Exhale slowly through the right nostril. Practise in reverse, inhaling through the right nostril and exhaling through the left.

Be conscious of your breathing and how it affects both body and mind.

Try this for 1 to 2 minutes. Increase the time at your own pace.

BENEFITS

Strengthens your cardiovascular system and abides all kinds of disorders related to the heart.

Deep lung breathing helps aid those who suffer from asthma, obesity, tuberculosis, bronchitis and so on.

Helps in curing liver diseases. Oxygenates the blood, calms the nervous system and relieves headaches.

ADHO MUKHA SVANASANA (DOWNWARD DOG POSE)

STEPS

Stand on your arms and knees. Keeping your toes firm and exhaling, lift your knees off the floor. Stretch your arms forward, keeping your upper body tilted towards the front.

Lift your hips to make an inverted V-shape. Press arms on the floor, keep inner arms touching the ears while stretching the neck.

Face inwards and gaze at the navel. Hold and come back to the starting position. Repeat three times, gradually increasing the holding time.

BENEFITS

Strengthens and lengthens all the muscles. Brings blood flow to the brain. Helps to prevent carpal tunnel syndrome.

Strengthens the arms and shoulders. Improves focus. Relieves the stress and anxiety. Relieves lower and middle back pain.

Strengthens the back and stretches the spine. Tones the waist and abdomen. Makes one taller and stronger. Brings oxygen supply to the brain increasing memory power.

BHUJANGASANA (COBRA POSE)

STEPS

Lie in prone position, legs outstretched and feet hip-width apart. Place the palms below the shoulders with elbows bent and hugged in towards the torso.

Pressing the tops of the feet and pubic bone firmly into the floor, inhale, lift the chest and straighten the arms. Draw the shoulder blades towards one another to maintain an open chest.

Keep the pubic bone connected to the mat. Hold for as long as the breath can remain steady.

Look at the floor, maintaining a neutral neck position. Exhale and come down towards the floor.

BENEFITS

Makes your body flexible and fills muscles with physical strength. Activates the digestive organs. Heals lungs and respiratory disorders.

Provides good blood circulation and relief from backache, neck ache, sciatica in the leg.

Kneads the abdominal organs certifying a healthy urinary system.

Kundalini awakening infuses the body with strength. Balances all the seven chakras.

