Three substations affected due to heavy rainfall in Chennai: Electricity minister Thennarasu

Three substations, 49 power liners, 51 transformers and 77 pillar boxes were affected by heavy rainfall in the city, said electricity minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday.

Published: 21st June 2023 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity minister Thangam Thennarasu. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

Following an inspection, the minister said, “Due to the relentless downpour, a transformer in Foreshore Estate suffered severe damage, subsequently leading to a disruption in the power supply. Officials are working round the clock to rectify the situation and restore power supply. In the meantime, we have arranged temporary generators to alleviate the inconvenience faced by the residents.”

Highlighting the government’s commitment to resolving the power crisis, the minister said a team was deployed throughout the state to identify damaged power lines and transformers. Funds will be allocated to rectify faults soon, said the electricity minister.

