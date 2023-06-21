TN to get light to moderate rainfall during the week

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai received 58 mm of rainfall between Monday morning and Tuesday morning, taking its season total to 16.2 cm. Along with Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai also received moderate rainfall until Tuesday morning. After the intense spell of rainfall in many parts of the state over the last two days, the state may expect light to moderate rains at a few places over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area along with isolated places over south Tamil Nadu with thunderstorms and lightning in one or two places for the rest of the week, according to the IMD forecast. This includes districts like Chengalpattu, Vellore, Erode, Coimbatore, Theni, Madurai, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari, where light to moderate rain has been forecast. In Chennai, for the next 48 hours, light to moderate rains with thunderstorms and lightning is likely, said the IMD forecast.