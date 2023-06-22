Chennai road deaths in first half of 2023 lowest in three years

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The number of fatalities in road accidents has reduced by 19.70% in the first six months of 2023 when compared to the same period in 2021. The Greater Chennai Traffic police (GCTP) in a press statement said registering a maximum number of cases and enforcing road rules has resulted in the reduction of fatal accidents.

The data presented by the GCTP is between January 1 to June 20 for three consecutive years. In 2021, 269 people died in 265 accidents. In 2022, as per the data, 240 people died in 238 accidents, while 216 people died in 2023 in 214 accidents. Compared to last year, the number of deaths has reduced by 10%.

“GCTP identified 104 accident hotspots across the city by using GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping through the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD), an initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Govt of India and hotspots study and improved road infrastructure by spending `1 crore,” said Kapil C Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Traffic.

CHENNAI: The number of fatalities in road accidents has reduced by 19.70% in the first six months of 2023 when compared to the same period in 2021. The Greater Chennai Traffic police (GCTP) in a press statement said registering a maximum number of cases and enforcing road rules has resulted in the reduction of fatal accidents. The data presented by the GCTP is between January 1 to June 20 for three consecutive years. In 2021, 269 people died in 265 accidents. In 2022, as per the data, 240 people died in 238 accidents, while 216 people died in 2023 in 214 accidents. Compared to last year, the number of deaths has reduced by 10%. “GCTP identified 104 accident hotspots across the city by using GIS (Geographic Information System) mapping through the Integrated Road Accident Database (iRAD), an initiative of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Govt of India and hotspots study and improved road infrastructure by spending `1 crore,” said Kapil C Saratkar, Additional Commissioner of Traffic.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });