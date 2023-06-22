Home Cities Chennai

G20 working group recommends supporting climate-tech startups

Conducive regulatory frameworks and efficient use of fiscal resources is necessary for creating an enabling policy environment for attracting climate investments, a release from the government read.

Published: 22nd June 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2023 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

G20

For representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The third sustainable finance working group (SFWG) meeting of G20 has recommended supporting early-stage climate-tech startups, focusing on climate mitigation, carbon capture technologies and adaptation to the changing environment.

Interacting with the media persons in Mahabalipuram on Wednesday, Geetu Joshi, advisor to the government (international economic relations) and India Chair, SFWG of G20 said voluntary recommendations were made to bring out policies and financial instruments to support private capital investments in green and low carbon technologies and expand de-risking facilities. 

The SFWG has finalised key deliverables for the current year which include mechanisms for mobilisation of climate finance, scaling-up adoption of social impact investment instruments and improving nature-related data and reporting, according to senior officials of the Union Government. 

“G20 Technical Assistance Action Plan and the recommendation made to jurisdiction and relevant stakeholders in overcoming data-related barriers to climate investment are also part of deliverables,” she added. Responding to a question, she replied that traditionally social sectors have been financed by countries and the need to step up private finance for sustainable development goals (SDG) is also discussed in the meeting. Conducive regulatory frameworks and efficient use of fiscal resources is necessary for creating an enabling policy environment for attracting climate investments, a release from the government read.

Improved understanding of data and metrics is required to support climate investments and enhance private sector financing, Chandini Raina, Economic Advisor and India Chair of SFWG, G20 said.  There is a need for governments, and the private sector to work in collaboration to improve availability and access to data and for supporting climate commitments and transition plans, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 working group climate-tech startups Mahabalipuram
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp