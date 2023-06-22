Main accused in Tasmac staff murder case nabbed after 20 months

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Almost 20 months after a Tasmac employee was murdered in Kancheepuram, the police arrested the main accused on Wednesday. The accused, Arvind Kumar Ram, was apprehended by a special team from Bihar.

Kancheepuram police had already arrested another accused, Umesh Kumar, in November 2021. Police said Umesh Kumar and Arvind Kumar Ram were working in a private mill in the locality. In the last week of September 2021, the duo visited a Tasmac outlet and they argued with a staff, Thulasidass.

On the night of October 4, 2021, when Thulasidass and his colleague Ramu were closing the shop, Kumar and Ram stabbed Thulasidass several times. When Ramu attempted to stop the duo, he was shot at but managed to escape. “Recently, we learnt that Ram had come out of hiding and was staying in his village. A special team reached Bihar and apprehended Ram,” said a police officer.

