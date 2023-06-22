Relish regional recipes made by refugees 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: From Sri Lankan-style spicy prawn gravy to flavourful Afghani Kabuli pulao, indulge in diverse dishes at the Refugee Food Festival titled ‘Oorum Unnavum’ at Semmozhi Poonga on June 24 and 25. Organised by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and stakeholders, this festival commemorates World Refugee Day, 2023

‘Oorum Unnavum’ aims to showcase the resilience and initiatives undertaken by Sri Lankan Tamil, Afghan, and Myanmar refugees living in Tamil Nadu, and shed light on government schemes designed to support their welfare. During the two-day festival, visitors will have the opportunity to savour authentic recipes from the refugees’ homelands.

According to Oscar Mundia, chief of mission, UNHCR India and the Maldives, says, “By integrating refugees into the communities where they find safety after fleeing conflict and persecution, we must provide them with the most effective means to rebuild their lives and enable them to contribute to the communities hosting them.”

Visit ‘Oorum Unnavum’ at Semmozhi Poonga, Cathedral Road on June 24 and 25. For details, contact: 9176483735 or email oorumunavum2023@gmail.com.

