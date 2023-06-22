Summer games bulletin

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been a month full of high-profile gaming expos, and an unexpected number of announcements and updates of soon-to-be-released games. After combing through the press coming out of Microsoft, Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, Guerilla Games and more, I decided I would save you, my lovely readers, the trouble by curating the top seven-game announcements that you should care about.

Sea of Thieves Monkey Island

Now, hear me out. Sea of Thieves is the only game of late that has been consistently issuing expansions that are all free and worthy of being played. The latest, a crossover with the old LucasArts classic The Monkey Island, has the makings of yet another. After reviving the long-dormant classic franchise, Sea of Thieves borrows some that old nostalgic charm to infuse in its own pirate fun. This expansion brings more things to Yo-ho-ho at new island experiences, as well as new puzzles, and fresh treasure.

Crashlands 2

Staying on the space theme, we have this little game. The one highlight of E3 (the biggest gaming expo) being cancelled is that we now have multiple new gaming announcements that showcase a larger range of titles. This meant that suddenly, after years of only getting news of AAA games releasing in the upcoming years, I now know through Guerilla Collective’s showcase, that a game called Crashlands 2 is releasing in 2024. A crafting RPG set in an isometric open-world. I’m looking forward to playing the game with its quirky dealing of important issues like corporate burnout through interesting gameplay elements that include befriending aliens, and slapping space mushrooms. Fingers crossed on this next one.

Frontiers of Pandora (Avatar Game)

Another announcement from Ubisoft forward, which is a nice contrast to the futurism in Star Wars. Wildlife exploration is a big part of the game that is focused on the Na’vi. I suppose that would feel like the Horizon games. This looks much nicer though with beautiful environments and the co-operative gameplay feels like a welcome touch. Releases in December 2023.

Star Wars Outlaws

Ubisoft forward’s biggest announcement, relegating their normal flagship Assassins’ Creed. Seemingly constructed by borrowing the best elements from its past action-adventure games like FarCry and Watchdogs, sprinkling in the very Star Wars twists of space fights and interplanetary travel. The released gameplay not only feels fun but also appears to be Ubisoft’s most ambitious game of the year. A game I’d definitely want to play when it releases in 2024.

Starfield

While I’m not normally super excited at the prospect of playing a game of this scale, this long anticipated title is intriguing enough to warrant spot #1. The big announcement from Bethesda has been in works as early as 2018 and has garnered the reputation as their “Skyrim in space”. A very big, ambitious idea. I’m excited to understand how miniscule elements like character creation, skill trees and probably ship customisation impact the gameplay of this game. Going by Bethesda’s history with Fallout 4 and Skyrim, it’s probably not the grind-fuelled nightmare that I dread – automatically making it a great game.

Hermit and Pig from the Future of Play Direct

This is a game built for me. It features a Hermit and a Pig, foraging through a seemingly endless forest. A turn-based RPG, we don’t get many of those outside of Pokémon do we? Not much else is out yet but I do

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The throw-back, back to basics Assassin’s Creed Mirage showcased some of its gameplay at Ubisoft convention, along with the announcement of an October 2023 release. It’s difficult to tell if the game, which essentially appears to be a HD reskinning of AC1 and AC2 has anything fresh to offer or if it’s just a nostalgia play. I’m optimistic though.

CHENNAI: It’s been a month full of high-profile gaming expos, and an unexpected number of announcements and updates of soon-to-be-released games. After combing through the press coming out of Microsoft, Ubisoft, Devolver Digital, Guerilla Games and more, I decided I would save you, my lovely readers, the trouble by curating the top seven-game announcements that you should care about. Sea of Thieves Monkey Island Now, hear me out. Sea of Thieves is the only game of late that has been consistently issuing expansions that are all free and worthy of being played. The latest, a crossover with the old LucasArts classic The Monkey Island, has the makings of yet another. After reviving the long-dormant classic franchise, Sea of Thieves borrows some that old nostalgic charm to infuse in its own pirate fun. This expansion brings more things to Yo-ho-ho at new island experiences, as well as new puzzles, and fresh treasure. Crashlands 2 Staying on the space theme, we have this little game. The one highlight of E3 (the biggest gaming expo) being cancelled is that we now have multiple new gaming announcements that showcase a larger range of titles. This meant that suddenly, after years of only getting news of AAA games releasing in the upcoming years, I now know through Guerilla Collective’s showcase, that a game called Crashlands 2 is releasing in 2024. A crafting RPG set in an isometric open-world. I’m looking forward to playing the game with its quirky dealing of important issues like corporate burnout through interesting gameplay elements that include befriending aliens, and slapping space mushrooms. Fingers crossed on this next one.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Frontiers of Pandora (Avatar Game) Another announcement from Ubisoft forward, which is a nice contrast to the futurism in Star Wars. Wildlife exploration is a big part of the game that is focused on the Na’vi. I suppose that would feel like the Horizon games. This looks much nicer though with beautiful environments and the co-operative gameplay feels like a welcome touch. Releases in December 2023. Star Wars Outlaws Ubisoft forward’s biggest announcement, relegating their normal flagship Assassins’ Creed. Seemingly constructed by borrowing the best elements from its past action-adventure games like FarCry and Watchdogs, sprinkling in the very Star Wars twists of space fights and interplanetary travel. The released gameplay not only feels fun but also appears to be Ubisoft’s most ambitious game of the year. A game I’d definitely want to play when it releases in 2024. Starfield While I’m not normally super excited at the prospect of playing a game of this scale, this long anticipated title is intriguing enough to warrant spot #1. The big announcement from Bethesda has been in works as early as 2018 and has garnered the reputation as their “Skyrim in space”. A very big, ambitious idea. I’m excited to understand how miniscule elements like character creation, skill trees and probably ship customisation impact the gameplay of this game. Going by Bethesda’s history with Fallout 4 and Skyrim, it’s probably not the grind-fuelled nightmare that I dread – automatically making it a great game. Hermit and Pig from the Future of Play Direct This is a game built for me. It features a Hermit and a Pig, foraging through a seemingly endless forest. A turn-based RPG, we don’t get many of those outside of Pokémon do we? Not much else is out yet but I do Assassin’s Creed Mirage The throw-back, back to basics Assassin’s Creed Mirage showcased some of its gameplay at Ubisoft convention, along with the announcement of an October 2023 release. It’s difficult to tell if the game, which essentially appears to be a HD reskinning of AC1 and AC2 has anything fresh to offer or if it’s just a nostalgia play. I’m optimistic though.