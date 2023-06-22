TN jawan saves drowning woman, feted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, honoured an army jawan from Tamil Nadu with a commendation card for rescuing a woman who was being swept away by the strong currents of the Bhakra Canal on June 16.

Sepoy Navaneetha Krishnan D from Ayyur village in Allanganallur in Madurai district, who was enrolled in Army Medical Corps and posted in field Hospital in Patiala. On June 16, he witnessed a woman was being swept away by the strong currents of the Bhakra Canal. Sepoy Navaneetha Krishnan immediately rescued her.

After pulling her out of the water, Navaneetha Krishnan utilised his capabilities as a trained basic first aid provider and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, thereby saving her life, a release stated.

