Home Cities Chennai

Five arrested for abducting Tamil rapper in Chennai

According to the police, the 29-year-old artist from Madurai was going towards Kalpakkam after a show and had to drop two of his friends in Thiruverkadu.

Published: 23rd June 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

​ Dev Anand ​

​ Dev Anand ​

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil rapper, Dev Anand, who was kidnapped by a gang from Chennai on Wednesday night was rescued in Pudukkottai on Thursday. Five people have been arrested and the hunt is on for five others, said the police.

According to the police, the 29-year-old artist from Madurai was going towards Kalpakkam after a show and had to drop two of his friends in Thiruverkadu. Around midnight, when the car was on the Maduravoyal bypass road, a two-wheeler allegedly hit the car from behind.

“Dev Anand and his friends got down to check on the damage. At the same time, a 10-member gang in two cars reached the spot and kidnapped Dev Anand at knifepoint and threatened his friends,” said a police officer.

Based on a complaint, Thiruverkadu police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects. Based on a tip-off that the accused were headed to Madurai with the rapper, the city police alerted their Madurai counterparts, who zeroed in on the suspects and nabbed five of them. They are being brought to Chennai, said the police.

After a preliminary investigation, police said Anand’s brother Siranjeevi had allegedly collected at least Rs 2.5 crore from several people in Madurai in a chit-fund scheme and failed to return the money. Police are also investigating this angle.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil rapper Chennai Dev Anand
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp