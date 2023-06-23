Pre-monsoon preparedness tender worth Rs 20 crore floated in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of pre-monsoon preparedness work in the Chennai region, the Water Resources Department (WRD) recently floated a tender worth Rs 20 crore. The tender will be opened on June 27.

A senior WRD official told TNIE, “The pre-monsoon works will be undertaken in key areas, including the Lower Palar Basin in Kancheepuram, Kosasthalaiyar in Tiruvallur, Araniyar, Krishna Water supply in Chennai, Vellar Basin in Virudhachalam, and Coleroon basin in Chidambaram."

As part of this initiative, a total of 103 works have been planned. The official assured that all designated works, including the sea mouth opening, would be completed before the onset of the Northeast monsoon. To monitor works, a special team has already been formed.

