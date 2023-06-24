Man who prayed before stealing from store in Kancheepuram caught on cam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Does asking for forgiveness before committing a crime work? A thief who broke into a hardware store in Kancheepuram thinks so and prayed to the various gods on display at the store before ‘doing the deed’.

The incident played out in the hardware store of Rajkumar (32) in Sunguvarchathram on Walajabad Road. A little after midnight on Thursday, a thief broke into the shop and escaped with `1.08 lakh. When the owner checked the CCTV footage on Friday morning, he found that the thief offered prayers to the pictures of deities before going on to clean the cash box.

“We found a man in a white shirt breaking the backdoor of the shop and entering at around 12.30 am. He opened the cash drawer and found pictures of deities and he prayed before them. Later, he found more pictures on the walls and prayed again.

He then took the money and left. He was however talking to someone on the phone the entire time,” said the police. Sunguvarchathram police have registered a case and an investigation is on to nab the suspect.

CHENNAI: Does asking for forgiveness before committing a crime work? A thief who broke into a hardware store in Kancheepuram thinks so and prayed to the various gods on display at the store before ‘doing the deed’. The incident played out in the hardware store of Rajkumar (32) in Sunguvarchathram on Walajabad Road. A little after midnight on Thursday, a thief broke into the shop and escaped with `1.08 lakh. When the owner checked the CCTV footage on Friday morning, he found that the thief offered prayers to the pictures of deities before going on to clean the cash box. “We found a man in a white shirt breaking the backdoor of the shop and entering at around 12.30 am. He opened the cash drawer and found pictures of deities and he prayed before them. Later, he found more pictures on the walls and prayed again.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He then took the money and left. He was however talking to someone on the phone the entire time,” said the police. Sunguvarchathram police have registered a case and an investigation is on to nab the suspect.