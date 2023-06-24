Safe Chennai project: CoP inaugurates command centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Friday inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under the Chennai Safe City Project on the premises of the Commissioner’s Office in Vepery.

It is proposed that a total of 5,250 CCTV cameras will be installed at 1,750 key locations across the city and the live feeds would be monitored at ICCC. Of the proposed number, 4,008 cameras have been installed at 1,336 locations in the first phase.

The AI-based software will alert the command centre about incidents of chain/handbag/mobile snatching, eve-teasing, women surrounded by men/violence, abduction, vandalism, vehicle theft and camera tampering. The police said even if a woman makes an SOS gesture in front of the camera, it will alert the ICCC. The live feed and their recording will be available in the offices of all the joint and deputy police commissioners in the city.

Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Prem Anand Sinha; Additional Commissioner of Police (headquarters), J Loganathan and Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic), C Kapil Kumar Saratkar were present during the event.

