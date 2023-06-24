Home Cities Chennai

Safe Chennai project: CoP inaugurates command centre

It is proposed that a total of 5,250 CCTV cameras will be installed at 1,750 key locations across the city and the live feeds would be monitored at ICCC.

Published: 24th June 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Police commissioner Shankar Jiwal after inaugurating the integrated command and control centre on Friday | AFP

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Friday inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) under the Chennai Safe City Project on the premises of the Commissioner’s Office in Vepery.

It is proposed that a total of 5,250 CCTV cameras will be installed at 1,750 key locations across the city and the live feeds would be monitored at ICCC. Of the proposed number, 4,008 cameras have been installed at 1,336 locations in the first phase.

The AI-based software will alert the command centre about incidents of chain/handbag/mobile snatching, eve-teasing, women surrounded by men/violence, abduction, vandalism, vehicle theft and camera tampering. The police said even if a woman makes an SOS gesture in front of the camera, it will alert the ICCC. The live feed and their recording will be available in the offices of all the joint and deputy police commissioners in the city.

Additional Commissioner of Police (South) Prem Anand Sinha; Additional Commissioner of Police (headquarters), J Loganathan and Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic), C Kapil Kumar Saratkar were present during the event.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CCTV Safe City Project
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp