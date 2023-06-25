Home Cities Chennai

Medical camps held at 103 locations in Tamil Nadu

The medical camps at Kodambakkam, Puliyor and Ennore were inaugurated by Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday.

Published: 25th June 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2023 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Ma Subramanian attending a medical camp in Chennai on Saturday | Express

Health Minister Ma Subramanian attending a medical camp in Chennai on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The health department on Saturday launched special medical camps at 103 locations across the state to commemorate Kalaignar’s centenary birth anniversary. The medical camps at Kodambakkam, Puliyor and Ennore were inaugurated by Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday.

The minister said that around 2,000 people will benefit from the medical camps which offer general medical examinations, eye exams, consultations with physiatrists, ENT specialists, physiotherapists, gynaecologists and other medical specialities such as Siddha medicine and Ayurvedic medicine.

The minister emphasised Kalaignar’s vision of revolutionizing medical facilities by initiating various schemes including Kalaignar Health Insurance and the Preventive Healthcare (Varumun Kappom) scheme. He added the state has successfully organized numerous medical camps in the past two years, surpassing the anticipated annual count of 1,250 camps. Further, eye medical check-ups will soon be launched at over 100 locations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin appreciated the doctors, nurses and other medical professionals engaged in the 103 special medical camps.

