Youth learning driving runs over man at Kilpauk in Chennai

"In the impact, Thirumurugan was thrown away and sustained head injuries. The vehicle rammed into the gate of Pachaiyappa's college and came to a halt," police said. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: An 18-year-old youth was arrested for negligent and rash driving after he fatally knocked down a biker at Kilpauk on Saturday. The deceased was identified as S Thirumurugan, 45, from Kilpauk. Police identified the accused as N Srishiv Vikram, 18, from Nungambakkam, who has completed Class 12 and was driving with a learner’s driving licence. 

Around 5 am on Saturday, Thirumurugan was riding his bike towards Central Railway station on EVR Salai when was knocked over by Vikram driving the car in the opposite direction. Police added that Thirumurugan was not wearing a helmet.

“In the impact, Thirumurugan was thrown away and sustained head injuries. The vehicle rammed into the gate of Pachaiyappa’s college and came to a halt,” police said.  Passersby rushed Thirumurugan to a nearby private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Police said Vikram sustained minor injuries as he was wearing seat belt.  The Kilpauk traffic investigation police registered a case under IPC sections for causing death due to negligence and rash driving.

Chengalpattu cops seek bribe, suspended

Chennai: Police constables Nirmal Kumar and Ilavarasan attached to the Chengalpattu taluk police station were placed under suspension on Saturday after an alleged audio of the two demanding bribe from a truck owner reached Chengalpattu SP V Sai Praneeth. Sources said, Anandan from Attur owns the sewage truck.

On Thursday, he had sent the truck to an apartment to clear sewage and while it was returning back on the Chengalpattu - Kancheepuram road, the constables stopped and asked the driver to call to Anandan. In the audio, the constables can be heard saying no trucks can ply on the road without “taking care of” any police personnel.

“If Anandan does not give us money on a regular basis, we will make sure the truck stays at the RTO for a long time. You can never go past a checkpost,” the constables can be heard saying. Anandan recorded the audio and sent it to the SP. Based on his complaint, the SP suspended the constables on Saturday.

