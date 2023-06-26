Home Cities Chennai

25-year-old man run over by crane in Chennai, driver held 

A 25-year-old man was run over by a crane in Retteri on Sunday. The man’s friend, who was riding pillion, survived with minor injuries. 

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

According to the police, the deceased was identified as M Vimalesh of Minjur, a supervisor in a private company. On Saturday night, Vimalesh went to visit his friend Thirunesan in Puzhal. They decided to meet another friend in Koyambedu.

Vimalesh was driving the bike and Thirunesan was riding pillion. When they got off the Retteri flyover, a crane was in front of them. Vimalesh tried to overtake the crane and allegedly lost control of the bike. Both Vimalesh and Thirunesan fell to the ground.

Before Vimalesh could react, the crane allegedly ran over him. Thirunesan escaped with minor injuries. On information, Thirumangalam TIW police rushed to the spot, recovered Vimalesh’s body and sent it to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for postmortem. Crane driver Nithin Kumar was arrested. 

