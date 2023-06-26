Home Cities Chennai

28-year-old hotel housekeeping staff dies after mishap in lift in Chennai

According to Royapettah police, on Sunday afternoon, Abhishek was working on the ninth floor of the hotel.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  A 28-year-old housekeeping staff died after getting stuck between floors in the lift at a luxury hotel in Royapettah on Sunday afternoon. The deceased was identified as K Abhishek of Perambur.

According to Royapettah police, on Sunday afternoon, Abhishek was working on the ninth floor of the hotel. After he had completed his task, he was heading downstairs and entered the lift with a trolley.
Police said that he entered the lift and pressed the button to go down. At this point, police suspect that the trolley got stuck in the lift’s doors or the lift malfuctioned. 

Abhishek seemed to have sustained grievous injuries to his head and chest that killed him on the spot. 
Once police were informed, four fire tender vehicles from Mylapore were rushed to the spot and personnel tried to recover the body that was stuck. 

A piece of hydraulic equipment was rushed to the scene and the body was recovered after a three-hour operation. Later, it was sent to the Government Royapettah Hospital for a postmortem. Police are analysing CCTV footage to determine how the accident occurred. A case has been registered based on a complaint from Abhishek’s brother. No arrests have been made so far, said the police.

