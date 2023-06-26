Chennai, Puducherry likely to get moderate rainfall

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For the next four days ending Thursday, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry could receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in one or two places, according to the IMD which issued a thunderstorm warning on Sunday and Monday.

Pudukottai and Nilgiris districts received two-centimetre rainfall each as of Sunday morning.

Chennai is likely to witness cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas in the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to be around 35-36 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27-28 degrees Celsius during this time. On Sunday afternoon, Kanniyakumari, Karur and Madurai districts recorded 3 to 5 degrees above normal temperatures.

As per the coastal bulletin, the sea conditions in North Tamil Nadu are said to be generally moderate whereas in South Tamil Nadu, the sea conditions range from moderate to rough. Meanwhile, fairly widespread rainfall has been forecast for Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, North interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana.

