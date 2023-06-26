Home Cities Chennai

Chennai, Puducherry likely to get moderate rainfall

Pudukottai and Nilgiris districts received two-centimetre rainfall each as of Sunday morning.

Published: 26th June 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  For the next four days ending Thursday, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry could receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in one or two places, according to the IMD which issued a thunderstorm warning on Sunday and Monday.

Pudukottai and Nilgiris districts received two-centimetre rainfall each as of Sunday morning.
Chennai is likely to witness cloudy skies with the possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning in some areas in the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to be around 35-36 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27-28 degrees Celsius during this time. On Sunday afternoon, Kanniyakumari, Karur and Madurai districts recorded 3 to 5 degrees above normal temperatures.

As per the coastal bulletin, the sea conditions in North Tamil Nadu are said to be generally moderate whereas in South Tamil Nadu, the sea conditions range from moderate to rough. Meanwhile, fairly widespread rainfall has been forecast for Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, North interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Telangana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai rainfall Puducherry rainfall IMD
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp