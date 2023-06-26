Home Cities Chennai

Letting art thrive in a world of agendas

Long before there was writing, there was art that was moulded as propaganda material. So what did ancient civilisations have to propagate?

Published: 26th June 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Jitha Karthikeyan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Art is that gentle breeze that cools your sweating brow on a hot summer’s day. It is that lazily flowing stream in the lush forest that calms your frayed city nerves. It is all things beautiful to most of us. Seems hard then to imagine it being coloured by the politics of the day?

Long before there was writing, there was art that was moulded as propaganda material. So what did ancient civilisations have to propagate?

Their might, of course! Look at the Egyptian pyramids and all the art engraved on them — they sing the glories of the rulers and their golden reign. Medieval Greek sculptures and ancient Indian art reveal military successes. Engineered artworks leave behind convenient legacies.

When nations were birthed and the world erupted into a large battlefield, art donned the garb of patriotism to whip up passions strong enough to make citizens die for their country. The Nazis used art to create racist imagery during the Second World War, while the Americans illustrated the Japanese with distorted features. Hubert Lanzinger’s The Standard Bearer from 1933 even shows Hitler as a white knight in shining armour! In India, art was employed to unite the country during the Independence struggle, at a time when social media with its countless publicity options was nonexistent. Abanindranath Tagore’s Bharat Mata painting humanised the nation and the idea of the motherland served to inspire Indians in their fight for freedom. 

During the icy years of the Cold War between America and Russia, art was one of the main weapons of attack when traditional methods of warfare lay unused. While the Americans tried to influence their people about the dangers of Communism through art, the Russians went ahead and even created a style to serve their needs. It was called Socialist Realism. Lenin believed that art belonged to the people and laid down rules for its practice with the prime focus on the enlightenment of the proletariat masses. Joseph Stalin took it a bit further and proclaimed that all art in Russia had to portray optimistic depictions of Soviet rule and life. The State thus dictated the direction in which art had to tread. Tragedy was erased from Russian canvases and replaced with bright flowers and smiling, toiling workers. Stalin’s heroic portraits were everywhere.

Do look around. What really has changed? Sculptures are installed in public places by incumbent governments of the champions of their respective parties in the hope that we would be constantly reminded of their presence as we go about our lives. Our street walls visually throb with colourful achievements of these leaders. Most propaganda however, can only be at odds with great art. For how can art that has been watered-down and created merely to serve political ideologies ever attain brilliance? How will history remember the artist who embodied another’s ideals? Art must not be the means to an end; the end being the manipulation of public opinion. It must never exist for borrowed reasons. Let art never bow to egos and idealistic narratives. May it stand with its head held high on its own feet

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Art propaganda material Egyptian pyramids Bharat Mata
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp