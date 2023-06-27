A festive fashion edit that spells luxury

Maithreyi S By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Bringing to namma Chennai, beautiful bridal lehengas from Mumbai and sleek cotton and linen kurtis from Kerala, the Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione hosts the 20th edition of its Festive Edit at Hyatt Regency. The luxury exhibition showcased the works of designers and fine jewellers from all over India. Arti, the founder, says, “This is the festive edit, which has been curated carefully over the past five months, where we host brands from all over India, and bring them here for the customers to enjoy.”

Savnit Gurnani’s Dhaaga and Co., from Lucknow offers intricate Chikankari kurtis that were delicately woven. Savnit, the designer shares, “My designs are an attempt to modernise Chikankari kurtis by integrating aari and zardozi to its design. Aari and zardozi are techniques of embellishment that are unique to Lucknow. Each of my pieces attempt to merge three different crafts of the city together.” Opposite Dhaaga and Co is Daga Accessories by Dhristi, a store from Mumbai that sold elegant pieces that are handmade. The designs are anti-tarnish and are unique in their style.

Moving through the stalls filled with flashy bags, designer saris and fine gold jewellery, we find Diva By Sangeetha Ranka from Delhi. Not to be fooled by their minimalistic theme, the detailing in the garments’ textures show the elegance of the design.

There is also a section that caters to the needs of the funky Gen-Z who wish to add accessories to their bridal garments. And one such pop-up stall is namma Chennai’s Eyecandy store. Located on Broadway, the store has fancy frames. Expanding their range to coloured contact lenses with cute lens cases, Eye candy has been in the optics business for the past 50 years.

Currently curated only in Chennai, Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione used to host its edits in Visakhapatnam as well, before the pandemic. “While franchising may not be a viable option for now, I am looking into creating more edits in Chennai. For example, I am thinking of collaborating with the Lakme Fashion Week to showcase new designers”. The Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione’s Festive Edit is on today, from 11 am- 8 pm at Hyatt Regency, Chennai.

CHENNAI : Bringing to namma Chennai, beautiful bridal lehengas from Mumbai and sleek cotton and linen kurtis from Kerala, the Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione hosts the 20th edition of its Festive Edit at Hyatt Regency. The luxury exhibition showcased the works of designers and fine jewellers from all over India. Arti, the founder, says, “This is the festive edit, which has been curated carefully over the past five months, where we host brands from all over India, and bring them here for the customers to enjoy.” Savnit Gurnani’s Dhaaga and Co., from Lucknow offers intricate Chikankari kurtis that were delicately woven. Savnit, the designer shares, “My designs are an attempt to modernise Chikankari kurtis by integrating aari and zardozi to its design. Aari and zardozi are techniques of embellishment that are unique to Lucknow. Each of my pieces attempt to merge three different crafts of the city together.” Opposite Dhaaga and Co is Daga Accessories by Dhristi, a store from Mumbai that sold elegant pieces that are handmade. The designs are anti-tarnish and are unique in their style. Moving through the stalls filled with flashy bags, designer saris and fine gold jewellery, we find Diva By Sangeetha Ranka from Delhi. Not to be fooled by their minimalistic theme, the detailing in the garments’ textures show the elegance of the design. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); There is also a section that caters to the needs of the funky Gen-Z who wish to add accessories to their bridal garments. And one such pop-up stall is namma Chennai’s Eyecandy store. Located on Broadway, the store has fancy frames. Expanding their range to coloured contact lenses with cute lens cases, Eye candy has been in the optics business for the past 50 years. Currently curated only in Chennai, Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione used to host its edits in Visakhapatnam as well, before the pandemic. “While franchising may not be a viable option for now, I am looking into creating more edits in Chennai. For example, I am thinking of collaborating with the Lakme Fashion Week to showcase new designers”. The Arti Bagdy Fashion Collezione’s Festive Edit is on today, from 11 am- 8 pm at Hyatt Regency, Chennai.