Going past the social conducts and being real

Sharanya Manivannan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Recently, a woman commuting on the Delhi Metro plugged a hair straightener into a charging point and began using it. Someone took a video. Many people on the Internet were upset. A long time ago, when I had first moved to India and had barely begun to crack Chennai’s sociocultural codes enough to survive in it, a friend I was in an auto with — a fun, older woman with liberal values — frowned when I took out a hairbrush and started fixing my hair. She hinted that it was often said that only sex workers comb their hair in public. I hadn’t felt chastised, so I just absorbed more new information about the city’s tacit rules, perhaps to employ later. I had naively felt that she was just making a remark by association, not a pointed suggestion to stop what I was doing. Eventually, I recalled the incident as one that hinted at her true prudery, but I believe now that I was wrong about that too.

Now, much later, I’ve found myself frowning when foreign friends visit and do actually fairly normal things which could have other repercussions for me as someone locally based. The one who lounged on my couch in short-shorts and asked a delivery duo to carry something right into my bedroom.

The one who couldn’t understand why I was distraught when she told me she’d almost accepted a ride from a police vehicle. The ones who needed a hotel and I had to explain that I wouldn’t go into the lobby with them because the management would think — oh, you know exactly what I thought they’d think. In each such situation, I bristled because I wished I didn’t have to think in this way, and because the memory and the knowledge of less oppressive places was both quietly affirming and searingly envy-inducing.

Once, standing in a part of my home that’s visible from the street with two male foreign friends, I remarked that the people around me would notice how I keep having different men over. It was rue and worry, actually, that made me even consider this. “They’ll think this woman has a lot of protection,” said one of them. He wasn’t trying to make me feel better. It was just how he understood the world. I wish I could have that kind of conviction, that kind of nonchalance. I am — like everyone who lives on her own terms within a system designed against her — hardly ever afraid of what people will say; I am afraid only of what people will do.

Which is why, now and then, when someone — especially someone marginalised or vulnerable — does something and without it being a statement or a production it just subtly unsettles the order of the world, I feel a glimmer of hope. May many women take up more space. May we do whatever we want to. May we keep upsetting people just by being ourselves. May we have the agency to convolute the ordained trajectories of the lives we were supposed to have in pursuit of the minor triumphs within those lives that make them something closer to truly self-coxswained.

