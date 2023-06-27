Senthil Balaji arrest: Madras HC reserves orders on habeas corpus petition filed by wife

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following the conclusion of arguments on Tuesday, the Madras High Court reserved orders on a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji’s wife Megala alleging that her husband was illegally detained and arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Granting time till Wednesday for both sides to submit written arguments, the bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy reserved orders on the HCP challenging the arrest made by the ED in the wee hours of June 14 on money laundering charges.

Two top legal brains -- Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta and Mukul Rohatgi -- advanced arguments for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the petitioner respectively.

Senior counsel and Rajya Sabha MP NR Elango, also appearing for Megala, began the arguments by placing the response to an additional counter-affidavit filed by the ED. He reiterated that the arrest was illegal and the subsequent judicial custody ordered by the principal sessions court was done ‘without application of mind’.

ALSO READ | TN Minister arrest: SC to wait for Madras HC's verdict on Senthil Balaji case, adjourns ED's plea

He also stated the documents on the arrest reached the principal sessions judge on June 16 instead of June 14 and it showed there was no application of mind.

Mehta, at the outset, assailed the maintainability of the HCP saying that no court says that a writ of HCP can be issued after the arrest and remand is done and noted that the remand order was not challenged.

On the powers of the ED to arrest an accused person and take him into custody for interrogation, the SG said, “Section 19 of PMLA provides for powers to the Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director or any other officer authorised on their behalf to arrest such a person if he has, on the basis of material in his possession, reason to believe that the person is guilty of an offence punishable under this Act.”

Mehta said that serious, cogent materials were collected to arrest Senthil Balaji and the statements of his personal assistant to the co-accused were incriminating.

He was served with the arrest intimation and grounds for arrest but refused to acknowledge them. Even the Supreme Court had observed it was not a political vendetta and had granted custodial interrogation to the ED, said the SG.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi said even though the High Court ordered Senthil Balaji to be under judicial custody during treatment at the private hospital, the ED approached the principal sessions court for police custody on the very next day but they seek exclusion of the hospital period from custody.

“There can be no exclusion, expansion or addition of period. If the 15 days are over, they are over. Whether there is a flood or earthquake or even when the country was paralysed by Covid, the Supreme Court said the hospital period can’t be excluded,” he said.

Countering the contention of the ED that the minister was faking illness, he asked, “It is not a case of feigning or dodging. He has undergone bypass surgery. Nobody maneuvers to get a bypass surgery.”

While the law requires the intimation and grounds of arrest to be served on the arrested person, how can they say the information was furnished to his brother, relatives and friends, Rohatgi questioned.

The order of remand would not cure the illegal arrest, he said, adding the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) are applicable even when the special act provisions come into play.

CHENNAI: Following the conclusion of arguments on Tuesday, the Madras High Court reserved orders on a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji’s wife Megala alleging that her husband was illegally detained and arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Granting time till Wednesday for both sides to submit written arguments, the bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy reserved orders on the HCP challenging the arrest made by the ED in the wee hours of June 14 on money laundering charges. Two top legal brains -- Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta and Mukul Rohatgi -- advanced arguments for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the petitioner respectively.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Senior counsel and Rajya Sabha MP NR Elango, also appearing for Megala, began the arguments by placing the response to an additional counter-affidavit filed by the ED. He reiterated that the arrest was illegal and the subsequent judicial custody ordered by the principal sessions court was done ‘without application of mind’. ALSO READ | TN Minister arrest: SC to wait for Madras HC's verdict on Senthil Balaji case, adjourns ED's plea He also stated the documents on the arrest reached the principal sessions judge on June 16 instead of June 14 and it showed there was no application of mind. Mehta, at the outset, assailed the maintainability of the HCP saying that no court says that a writ of HCP can be issued after the arrest and remand is done and noted that the remand order was not challenged. On the powers of the ED to arrest an accused person and take him into custody for interrogation, the SG said, “Section 19 of PMLA provides for powers to the Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director or any other officer authorised on their behalf to arrest such a person if he has, on the basis of material in his possession, reason to believe that the person is guilty of an offence punishable under this Act.” Mehta said that serious, cogent materials were collected to arrest Senthil Balaji and the statements of his personal assistant to the co-accused were incriminating. He was served with the arrest intimation and grounds for arrest but refused to acknowledge them. Even the Supreme Court had observed it was not a political vendetta and had granted custodial interrogation to the ED, said the SG. Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi said even though the High Court ordered Senthil Balaji to be under judicial custody during treatment at the private hospital, the ED approached the principal sessions court for police custody on the very next day but they seek exclusion of the hospital period from custody. “There can be no exclusion, expansion or addition of period. If the 15 days are over, they are over. Whether there is a flood or earthquake or even when the country was paralysed by Covid, the Supreme Court said the hospital period can’t be excluded,” he said. Countering the contention of the ED that the minister was faking illness, he asked, “It is not a case of feigning or dodging. He has undergone bypass surgery. Nobody maneuvers to get a bypass surgery.” While the law requires the intimation and grounds of arrest to be served on the arrested person, how can they say the information was furnished to his brother, relatives and friends, Rohatgi questioned. The order of remand would not cure the illegal arrest, he said, adding the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) are applicable even when the special act provisions come into play.