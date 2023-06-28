Be well with watermelon 

Angelina Rose J By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In this day and age, with people adopting healthy dietary habits, consuming seeds is becoming a nutritional trend across age group. Among the intake of various seeds, watermelon seeds are also on the food charts. Usually, watermelon seeds are discarded once the fruit is eaten.

But due to the hype over the nutritional intake of seeds, watermelon seeds are consumed through various mediums in day-to-day food items. Dr Hari Lakshmi, dietician at Motherhood Hospital, says, “Since watermelon seeds have various minerals and nutrients such as zinc, iron, magnesium and protein which contribute in boosting one’s immunity, it’s an easier way to access daily intake of nutrition rather than taking medicines.”

Advantages

Watermelon seeds help to improve skin conditions as they have high contents of vitamin C and antioxidants and can be used to treat acne, pimples and eczema.

They also facilitate hair growth as they have high manganese and zinc content which prevents hair fall and damage.

These seeds help to regulate lower blood sugar levels.

Watermelon seeds have hints of iron so they are capable of giving instant energy.

These seeds are packed with minerals and vitamin B which are capable of boosting immunity.

They also have low calories and good fats such as polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats which are good for regulating cholesterol levels and maintaining heart conditions.

How to include in your diet

Could be taken along with your breakfast cereal and fruit salads.

Could be used in making nutritious bars and laddoos with nuts.

Can be used as a seasoning or garnish in sweets and savouries.

Could be added along with milk.

Who can consume watermelon seeds?

There are no restrictions as they are versatile except for people who are allergic and children below 6-8 months are preferably advised not to have these seeds as it may cause choking.

ROASTED WATERMELON SEEDS

Ingredients

Raw watermelon seeds: 1 cup

Salt: 1 tbsp

Water: 1 cup

Method

Gather all the seeds from the watermelon, rinse them thoroughly, and allow them to completely dry in the sunlight.

After drying off, place the watermelon seeds on a frying pan on medium heat and turn them over until they are roasted.

Add salt to a cup of water and stir until dissolved.

Pour the saltwater into the frying pan and stir it occasionally until the water has evaporated.

Once done, allow the seeds to cool off. Your roasted watermelon seeds are ready to eat.

Nutritient break-up

lPer day: 100 g l557 calories

l47.37 g of fat l15.31 g of carbs

l28.33 g of protein

