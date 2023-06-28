Stakeholders meet to discuss Kodungaiyur waste processing facility in Chennai

Praveena S A By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Tuesday conducted a public stakeholder meeting at the Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet, for the establishment of integrated processing facility at the Kodungaiyur dump yard. The officials explain how this project would be beneficial, but the locals questioned if it would be completed on time.

Nithyanandham, a resident of Ezhil Nagar, who participated in the meeting said, “We suffer from severe air pollution due to the continuous burning of garbage at the solid waste management facility in Kodungaiyur. The toxic gases cause skin diseases, and my daughter is suffering due to this. While I appreciate the government’s plan to set up a BioCNG plant, I am sceptical about its timely completion.” A woman from Ezhil Nagar quipped, “When waste is not collected regularly from houses then how can they process the waste at the proposed facility.”

“The BioCNG plant has faced challenges elsewhere due to the emission of toxins such as dioxins, nitrogen oxides, and sulphur dioxide, among others. These emissions pose a risk to public health and the environment,” said a member of Pasumai Thaayagam, an NGO. However, an expert explained that air pollution control mechanisms would be in place, to capture and purify toxic gases, ensuring that only clean air is released into the environment.

The regional deputy commissioner (RDC), chairman of zone 4, joint commissioner and other officials said that a final decision on the project would be made after consulting experts from institutions such as the IIT and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB).

A corporation official said, “Dumping of waste in Kondungaiyur was initially in 150-acres, but now it has grown to 600-650 acres. The integrated processing facility will be established at Rs 6,00 crore and it will automate the segregation of various waste materials such as plastics, coconut shells, and other items. Then, they will be burnt and converted into sustainable materials. The plastic will be converted into halo block stones, while coconut shells would be repurposed into coir. “This has been successfully implemented in Singapore and places in India like Hyderabad and Indore,” he added.

