Strengthen your gut

Sadhvika Srinivas By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Probiotics, prebiotics and synbiotics are food groups that help to improve the immune system, contribute to good skin health, improve bone health and confer a multitude of health benefits to the host. They make sure that the body is working well and facilitate better gut health and gastrointestinal health.

Probiotics

Probiotics are live microorganisms that provides health benefits to humans when administered in adequate amounts, generally by improving or restoring the gut microflora. Probiotics are not heat stable.

Gut microbiota refers to microorganisms that colonize the entire human digestive system. Most of the probiotics belong to lactic acid bacteria (LAB) of the genera Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium. Probiotics competitively inhibit the growth and proliferation of pathogens such as Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Listeria monocytogenes, Staphylococcus aureus and Clostridia spp. in the gastrointestinal tract.

Benefits

Immune modulation

Regulation of intestinal health

Improved lactose digestion

Maintaining bone health

Prevent or treat diarrhoea caused by infection and antibodies

Can improve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome

Helps against antibiotic-associated diarrhoea

Prevents gut dysbiosis

Can reduce inflammation and allergies

Normalises insulin sensitivity

Improves HbA1c values and raises HDL Cholesterol

Helps to reduce triglycerides and total cholesterol

Modulation of the gut-brain by probiotics has been suggested as a novel therapeutic solution for anxiety and depression.

Probiotics could improve atopic eczema, wound and scar healing and help skin rejuvenation. Oral and topical probiotics appear to be effective for the treatment of certain inflammatory skin diseases and demonstrate a promising role in wound healing and skin cancer.

Probiotics are involved in immune modulation, regulation of intestinal health, improved lactose digestion and maintaining bone health.

They make functional components such as antioxidants and anti-hypertensive-aminobutyric acid (GABA) from fruits and vegetables (FV) accessible to humans.

Imbalances in the composition and function of the intestinal microbiota have been associated with diseases, including inflammatory bowel disorders, obesity, diarrhoea, diabetes mellitus type II, colorectal cancer as well as hepatic, neurological, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Exogenous and endogenous factors including genetic features, immune responses, diet, infection, antibiotics and other drug use have been reported to influence gut microbiota. Hence, the microbiota balances need to be improved and sustained.

Sources: Yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, artisanal/ probiotic yogurt, kombucha, tempeh, miso, fermented rice (Pazhaiyadhu), apple cider vinegar.

Prebiotics

Prebiotics are selectively fermented ingredients that result in specific changes in the composition and/or activity of the gastrointestinal microbiota, thus conferring benefits upon host health. By the provision of energy sources for gut microbiota, prebiotics are able to modulate the composition and function of these microorganisms.

Since prebiotics, such as FOS and GOS, can stimulate the growth of gut microbiota (e.g., Bifidobacteria) and reduce the pathogenic bacteria in preterm infants, it is claimed that they can prevent necrotising enterocolitis.

There are many types of prebiotics. The majority of them are a subset of carbohydrate groups and are mostly oligosaccharide carbohydrates (OSCs) — Galactooligosaccharides (GOS), Fructans, Inulin, Fructooligosaccharides (FOS), Xylooligosaccharides (XOS), etc.

Sources: Resistant starch (raw banana, cooked and cooled rice), garlic, oats, onion, cow’s milk, beans, legumes, mushrooms, leeks, lentils, agave.

Prebiotics are also lente carbs, resistant starch and phytonutrients.

Benefits

They reduce postprandial glycaemic response and gastric emptying.

They are less fermentable as they have greater resistant starch.

Prebiotics have no influence on Fasting blood glucose, HbA1c, or Postprandial blood glucose and do not have greater effects on glycaemic control and inflammatory markers.

They are beneficial for lipid markers and they increase insulin resistance.

Consuming prebiotics can improve immunity functions by increasing the population of protective microorganisms.

Synbiotics

A synbiotic is a mixture of probiotics and prebiotics that beneficially affects the host by improving the survival and activity of beneficial microorganisms in the gut.

Example: Fermented rice with shallots (Pazhaiyadhu with small onions).

Synbiotics influence the microbial ecology of the intestines of humans and animals and play a role in alleviating various ailments. They also help with balanced gut microbiota and improvement of liver function.

