Man hacked to death by gang near Avadi

A 29-year-old man was hacked to death by a gang at his house near Avadi on Wednesday. The incident took place in front of his partner, who was injured after she tried to intervene.

Avadi Tank Factory police have identified the deceased as Suresh Kumar of Pothur. He worked as a car driver. He was living with Leela (name changed), who had separated from her husband recently.

On Wednesday morning, Suresh was getting ready for work when unidentified men barged into the house and attacked him. He tried to flee, but the gang caught hold of him and hacked him to death in front of Leela, said the police.

On information, police rushed to the spot, recovered the body and sent it for an autopsy. Leela, who was injured while trying to save Suresh, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The police are probing the involvement of Leela’s husband in the incident, since he was upset with their relationship. A probe is on to identify the culprits.

