Moderate rainfall likely in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry till July 2

The Meenambakkam station has recorded a near to normal temperature of 37.4 degree Celsius. 

Published: 29th June 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The regional meteorological centre has forecast light to moderate rainfall till July 2 in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. On Wednesday, Nungambakkam weather station recorded 35.7 degree Celsius, which is 1.3 degrees below the normal temperature. The Meenambakkam station has recorded a near-to-normal temperature of 37.4 degree Celsius. 

Of now, the state has received 51.3 mm of rainfall as against the normal rainfall of 47.8 mm. Chennai and Chengalpattu received above-normal rainfall of 226 per cent and 106 per cent respectively. After an intense heat in the first half of June, the state had received good rains, keeping the temperature in the balance. 

P Senthamarai Kannan of the met department said thunderstorms and lighting, which is likely to be witnessed in a few areas in Tamil Nadu, will bring in light to moderate rainfall. Skies will be partly cloudy in Chennai, with light rain likely to occur in some areas. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 37 degree Celsius; the minimum temperature will be clocked at about 28 degree Celsius.

