Queerious Stories

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Books and podcasts are where you make your own world out of words. And in a world full of different people, finding oneself in books or podcasts is often the only way to find shelter. Relatable characters, interesting plot points, a high-handed villain that needs destroying — the perfect ingredients. Now, throw in queer love, aro-ace platonic friendships, and a bit of pizazz.

And there it is — the perfect, inclusive book recipe that will either break your heart, or warm it by the hearth.

As Pride Month comes to a close, people from the queer community share book and podcast recommendations.

Siva, co-founder of Nirangal, Charitable Trust, Chennai

Kairathi 377 by M Anandan. This book documents the various emotional, physiological, and societal expressions of the trans community, guiding us through the diverse facets of their lives.

An interesting fact is that the book contains 11 stories of LGBTQIA+ community members with diverse identities and backgrounds, covering the timeline from the time of British rule until the present.

Amulya Raghavan, college student

Cobalt Blue by Sachin Kundalkar. This is the perfect book to read if you want an introduction to the complex situations of the LGBTQ+ community in an Indian setting. The story creates a love triangle between a brother and sister falling in love with the same man who comes to stay at their house as a paying guest. Sadly, the novel ends with a miserable climax. I know it’s heartbreaking, but it’s a book that needs to be read by everyone.

Harish Subramanian aka Hush

Some international books I’d suggest are Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin, a classic novel exploring themes of sexuality, identity, and love through the story of a young American man living in Paris; Less by Andrew Sean Greer, a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel follows the misadventures of a middle-aged gay man as he navigates love, loss, and self-discovery; and Call Me by Your Name by André Aciman, a coming-of-age novel. Among the Indian works, A Life in Trans Activism by A Revathi is a memoir that offers a powerful account of A Revathi’s personal journey and work advocating for trans rights. Mohanaswamy by Vasudhendra is a poignant short story collection that follows the life of a gay man in a small town in Karnataka. It is also available in Tamil. There are not many podcasts, but I recommend Keeping it Queer by Navin & Farhad and Queering Desi with Priya Arora.

Jenny Jet Jigarthanda, artiste

A story-telling podcast named The Two Princes by Gimlet of is on story format and follows two queer people as they fall in love. For those who understand English, this is a good listen.

Bhaskar *, student

These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling is an exciting read for all the fantasy geeks who wish to see action, comedy and a little romance thrown into a witch’s pot. The Grishaverse series by Leigh Bardugo. While LGBTQ+ romance is not the highlight in this fantasy action series, whatever romance is there is sure to warm your heart. Bestsellers like Six of Crows and Shadow and Bone are for readers who wish to focus on the action and the magic, with just a little hint of romance on the side. The Sun And the Star by Rick Riordan, a recently released book, is a standalone novel about the adventures of Nico di Angelo, and his boyfriend Will Solace. A treat for all the Percy Jackson fans, this novel takes place after the Trials of Apollo series.

Akshaya Balasubramaniyan, LGBTQ+ activist

Simon Vs The Home Sapiens Agenda by Becky Albertalli. It is a light-hearted read for those who love a happy ending, a good book and for those who want to get started with reading queer fiction. Funny Boy by Shyam Selvadurai is a heartbreaking book about a Sri Lankan Tamil boy navigating through the riots, his queerness in a regressive society and struggles to accept himself and the boy he loves. Birthday by Meredith Russo, a contemporary romance, follows the life of two kids born on the same day, and how they navigate life, love and their feelings for one another.

Shruti*, student

Loveless by Alice Oseman. This book, by far, is one of the few books with aro-ace representation. The story is about a girl named Georgia and her journey to find love in university.

Smriti, college student

Hani and Ishu’s Guide on Fake Dating by Adiba Jaigirdar. The book is about two queer girls, Hani, a Bangladeshi-Irish girl, and Ishu, an Indian-Irish girl, pretending to be dating each other for different reasons, and ultimately ending up developing real feelings for each other.

Kiruba HB, student

The Paying Guests and Tipping The Velvet by Sarah Waters, and In the Dream House by Carmen Maria Machado, which is a gripping memoir about the author’s relationship with her previous girlfriend. As for podcasts, Girls on Jane by author Zara Barrie is perfect to listen to when we miss our girl gangs and they talk about everything from tv shows to politics.

