Closure of traffic below Pallavaram flyover irks motorists, pedestrians

The one-way flyover, which begins at the intersection of Santhai Road and GST Road, terminates at the intersection of Indira Gandhi Salai and GST Road.

Published: 30th June 2023 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Pedestrians squeezing through barricades to cross the GST Road near Pallavaram. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The closure of vehicular traffic beneath the Pallavaram flyover has been causing inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians alike. Despite multiple pleas through elected representatives, it is yet to be opened, as a result of which pedestrians risk their lives during peak hours, according to locals.

The one-way flyover, which begins at the intersection of Santhai Road and GST Road, terminates at the intersection of Indira Gandhi Salai and GST Road. The three-lane flyover facilitates vehicular movement from Tambaram towards Guindy and was inaugurated in September 2020.

Since the commencement of flyover construction in 2018, the signal pole at the intersection was removed, preventing right turns for vehicles from GST (Alandur) to Indira Gandhi Road heading towards Kundrathur. Similarly, vehicles coming from Kundrathur are required to take a 1.5 km detour on GST Road to proceed towards Tambaram.

According to S Santhanam, a resident of Pallavaram Post Office Colony, vehicles speeding towards Guindy on the service road of the flyover often hit pedestrians crossing GST Road from Indira Gandhi Salai. “We have been demanding the restoration of the traffic signal pole for the past two years. During peak hours, school children face a huge risk,” he said.

After repeated petitions, Tambaram traffic police have deployed personnel to regulate traffic during peak hours, said another resident. “However, during the evening hours, traffic becomes unbearable on GST Road. A large number of vehicles heading to Porur, Kundrathur, and Pammal used to pass through the signal prior to the construction of the flyover,” recalled S Murthi, an auto driver.

An official from the state highways department said, “We have already sent a request to set up the signal pole, and the expenses for the work have been paid to the traffic police.” A traffic police official stated, “Based on the request from the Highways department, we have restored two signals. The third one at Indira Gandhi Salai will soon be opened.”

