South Chennai and its suburbs receive heavy rainfall Thursday night

No heat wave conditions are likely to occur over any part of the country in the next two weeks, IMD said.

Published: 30th June 2023 12:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2023 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

A biker rides through a flooded street in Chennai. (File photo |P Ravikumar, EPS)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The city and its suburbs received a bout of heavy rainfall on Thursday evening after a sizzling day bringing some relief to the residents.

The rain was however not widespread in the city.

Private weather blogger, Tamil Nadu Weatherman tweeted that, "In 1 hour, South Chennai & suburbs got high intensity rains & now the clouds have reached sea."

Perumbakkam received the highest amount of rainfall of 68 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast that the maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal to near normal for the next two weeks over most parts of the country except east & adjoining northwest India, where these are likely to be above normal by about 2°C during the week.

TAGS
Chennai rains IMD Tamil Nadu Weatherman Perumbakkam
