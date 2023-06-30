Home Cities Chennai

Two held for beating youth to death 

The deceased has been identified as M Niranjan (21) from Mannur who was a driver.

Published: 30th June 2023

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sriperumbudur police arrested two men for allegedly beating a 21-year-old boy to death who was allegedly in love with their niece. The deceased has been identified as M Niranjan (21) from Mannur who was a driver.

The police said he was in a relationship with a girl and as her parents were against it, she left her house and went to stay with Niranjan two weeks ago. Soon, her parents and other relatives went to his house, convinced her and shifted her to her grandmother’s house in Pullarambakkam. 

Niranjan allegedly visited her a few days later. Her maternal uncles, Janardhanan (48) and Pugazhendi (45) came to know about his visit and allegedly attacked Niranjan with metal rods and wooden logs at his home on June 22. They fled when Niranjan collapsed to the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and the attackers were arrested on charges of attempt to murder. 

Niranjan succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday and a murder case was filed against the duo. They have been remanded in judicial custody.

