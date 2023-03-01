19-year-old college student run over by train while crossing tracks in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old college student died after she was hit by a train while crossing a railway track on Tuesday morning at Irumbuliyur near Tambaram. The deceased was identified as Nikitha, from Kolkata, who was pursuing undergraduate studies in psychology at a private college in East Tambaram. Police said Nikitha had recently got a part time teaching job at a school in Irumbuliyur and was staying at a girls hostel in East Tambaram.

“On Tuesday morning, Nikitha crossed the railway track at Irumbuliyur. Eyewitnesses say that she was talking over the phone. The Guruvayur Express plying towards the city ran over Nikitha who died on the spot,” said a senior police officer.

Based on information, her body was taken to the Chromepet Government Hospital for postmortem. The Tambaram Government Railway police have registered a case.

