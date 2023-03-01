Chennai cops foil murder bid, arrest three, seize weapons

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three people were arrested by the Periamet police for plotting to kill a person in the area. The police recovered six knives from the accused who were remanded in judicial custody after the inquiry.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Arumugam Raja (23), Delhi Babu (19) and Sakthivel (19). The police said that on Monday, they were conducting a routine vehicle check at Moore Market junction near Periamet. During the check, the police came across three people who were triple-riding on a bike. When the police approached them, the trio tried to escape but were then caught.

As they were acting suspiciously, the police checked their vehicles. They found six knives hidden under the bike’s seat. The group was then arrested and taken to the police station for questioning. Initially, the trio said that they kept the knives for self-defence, but when they were quizzed individually, they said that they were planning to kill a man in the area.

