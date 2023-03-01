Home Cities Chennai

Chennai cops foil murder bid, arrest three, seize weapons

Three people were arrested by the Periamet police for plotting to kill a person in the area. The police recovered six knives from the accused who were remanded in judicial custody after inquiry. 

Published: 01st March 2023 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Three people were arrested by the Periamet police for plotting to kill a person in the area. The police recovered six knives from the accused who were remanded in judicial custody after the inquiry. 

According to the police, the accused were identified as Arumugam Raja (23), Delhi Babu (19) and Sakthivel (19). The police said that on Monday, they were conducting a routine vehicle check at Moore Market junction near Periamet. During the check, the police came across three people who were triple-riding on a bike. When the police approached them, the trio tried to escape but were then caught.

As they were acting suspiciously, the police checked their vehicles. They found six knives hidden under the bike’s seat. The group was then arrested and taken to the police station for questioning. Initially, the trio said that they kept the knives for self-defence, but when they were quizzed individually, they said that they were planning to kill a man in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai cops
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp