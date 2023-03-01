Chennai doctors help Nigerian girl breathe on her own

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 13-year-old Nigerian girl, breathing with help of a tracheostomy (a hole that surgeons make through the front of the neck and into the windpipe) for the past 10 years, may now have a normal childhood due to surgical procedure by doctors at Balaji Dental and Craniofacial Hospital in Chennai.

SM Balaji, craniofacial surgeon and managing director of the hospital, who performed surgery on the girl, said she was diagnosed with Crouzon syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the development of the skull and face, and blocks the nose passage. “She underwent surgery when she was three years old, with doctors placing a tracheostomy tube for her to breathe,” he said.

As her speech ability was impaired, her parents took her to different hospitals, he added. She was brought to Chennai last October, and the doctors obtained a 3D model of the child’s skull before planning surgery. Using the latest Kawamoto Midface Distractor, surgeons slowly stretched apart facial bones, spurring new bone formation in the gap.

Over a period of three months, the newly formed facial bones were allowed to consolidate, he said. Doctors observed that part of the child’s skull had residual defects, which were promptly closed with titanium mesh, and minor corrections for the eyes and nose were also carried out to accommodate her new facial structure.

As the child’s condition progressed, the tracheostomy tubes were removed and the child was able to breathe through her nose, Balaji added.

