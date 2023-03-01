Two minors among seven held for killing man in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Seven people, including two minors, were arrested on Tuesday by the Washermenpet police for killing a history-sheeter on Monday. The deceased had allegedly demanded money from a group of men, who in a fit of rage, attacked the history-sheeter and fled.

According to the Washermenpet police, the accused were identified as Anand Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Sakthivel, Elango and Karimullah. All of them hail from Washermenpet. On Monday night, Shanmugam (25), along with two friends, had gone to a playground nearby. There, the trio found a gang of seven people playing cards. Shanmugam and his friends went to the gang and demanded money.

The gang, consisting of Sakthivel, Elango, Karimullah and two other minor boys, refused to give them money. Shanmugam then brought out a knife and allegedly threatened them. The five-member gang allegedly started attacking the trio. Shanmugam’s friends fled the spot.

The gang attacked Shanmugam with stones and he died on the spot. Hearing the noise, people in the neighbourhood went to the ground and found Shanmugam lying dead in a pool of blood. The Washermenpet police were rushed to the spot and sent the body to Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem. The minor boys were sent to a juvenile home after inquiry, while the other three were remanded in judicial custody.

