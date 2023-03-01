Water Resources Department to scoop out silt from Chennai lakes, earn Rs 100 crore 

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Water Resources Department (WRD) has submitted proposals to the state government to desilt water bodies in the city. WRD has planned to desilt around 2 crore cubic metres of silt from the reservoir and generate revenue of Rs 100 crore.

Desilting works are currently in progress only in Poondi reservoir. Once funds are allocated in the upcoming budget, work will commence in all the reservoirs, a senior WRD official said. Poondi reservoir, one of the primary drinking water sources, had its desilting work stopped during the northeast monsoon last year when it attained full capacity. WRD has resumed work and has so far desilted 10,000 cubic metres of silt from the reservoir.

The Poondi reservoir, constructed in 1944 with a storage capacity of 3.231 TMCft, had its capacity reduced over the last 7 decades. According to the official, heavy machinery has been deployed to carry out the work. The revenue generated from sand sales will be used to maintain and improve the city’s water infrastructure.

Another official added that the city has six reservoirs - Redhills, Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Veeranam, and Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai - with a combined storage capacity of 13.2 TMCft.

Water supply disruption

Chennai: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will initiate interconnection works on drinking water pipelines at the Puzhal water treatment plant from 10pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday. Water supply to Muthamizh Nagar, Kaviyarasu Kannadhasan Nagar, Erukancheri, Sarma Nagar, Vysarpadi, Kodungaiyur, PV Colony and Kannigapuram will be disrupted during the period. Consumers book water online on chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in

