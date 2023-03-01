Home Cities Chennai

Water Resources Department to scoop out silt from Chennai lakes, earn Rs 100 crore 

The Poondi reservoir, constructed in 1944 with a storage capacity of 3.231 TMCft, had its capacity reduced over the last 7 decades.

Published: 01st March 2023 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Poondi reservoir after the recent rains

A view of the Poondi reservoir after the recent rains. (File photo| Shiba Prasad Sahu, EPS)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The Water Resources Department (WRD) has submitted proposals to the state government to desilt water bodies in the city. WRD has planned to desilt around 2 crore cubic metres of silt from the reservoir and generate revenue of Rs 100 crore. 

Desilting works are currently in progress only in Poondi reservoir. Once funds are allocated in the upcoming budget, work will commence in all the reservoirs, a senior WRD official said. Poondi reservoir, one of the primary drinking water sources, had its desilting work stopped during the northeast monsoon last year when it attained full capacity. WRD has resumed work and has so far desilted 10,000 cubic metres of silt from the reservoir.

The Poondi reservoir, constructed in 1944 with a storage capacity of 3.231 TMCft, had its capacity reduced over the last 7 decades. According to the official, heavy machinery has been deployed to carry out the work. The revenue generated from sand sales will be used to maintain and improve the city’s water infrastructure.

Another official added that the city has six reservoirs - Redhills, Cholavaram, Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Veeranam, and Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai - with a combined storage capacity of 13.2 TMCft.

Water supply disruption
Chennai: The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board will initiate interconnection works on drinking water pipelines at the Puzhal water treatment plant from 10pm on Thursday to 6am on Friday. Water supply to Muthamizh Nagar, Kaviyarasu Kannadhasan Nagar, Erukancheri, Sarma Nagar, Vysarpadi, Kodungaiyur, PV Colony and Kannigapuram will be disrupted during the period. Consumers book water online on chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai lake Poondi reservoir
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp